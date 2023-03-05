Writing from London
The impotence of Rupert Murdoch
How the puppet master became the puppet
Nick Cohen
Mar 5
25
9
Putin’s cheerleaders haven’t vanished. They’re ready to strike back
Farage, DeSantis and Trump are betting that war weariness will win in the end
Nick Cohen
Mar 3
19
3
February 2023
Weekend round up: Who wants to be a censor?
The ignorant, the envious, the utopians and the jobsworths
Nick Cohen
Feb 26
27
8
The death of Tory England: It’s not murder, it’s suicide
Killed by the failure to meet ordinary "conservative" aspirations for a decent life
Nick Cohen
Feb 24
21
8
The arc of the universe bends towards craziness
The persistence of anti-Jewish racism challenges our notion of “progress”.
Nick Cohen
Feb 22
19
6
How not to write: 3/ Don't let social media drive you crazy
Stephen King once said that you can never teach people to be great writers, but you can encourage people to become better writers. I am not setting…
Nick Cohen
Feb 19
10
1
In praise of shifty, calculating and hopelessly compromised politicians
How Sir Keir Starmer defeated left-wing antisemitism by biding his time
Nick Cohen
Feb 18
10
3
The Conservatives ignore middle-England's concern about climate change at their peril
Meet the ex-soldier fighting the Tory right in Tunbridge Wells
Nick Cohen
Feb 16
15
4
If electoral disaster is coming, there's nothing that Rishi Sunak can do to stop it
His government is a prisoner of the right, the Brexit purists, the elderly and the Nimbys.
Nick Cohen
Feb 14
16
5
How not to write: The traps we all fall into and how to avoid them.
2/ Ranting to order
Nick Cohen
Feb 12
6
6
Why the Western far right supports Vladimir Putin
And why it might still ensure his victory.
Nick Cohen
Feb 10
44
8
The spectre of Liz Truss will haunt the right
The donor class, the press and the Faragists will not let populism for the rich die
Nick Cohen
Feb 7
19
1
