To help me carry on writing and to support my journalism, please subscribe or give a Christmas gift subscription to a friend.

Give a gift subscription

Michael Anton speaking at conseravitve convention in Budapest [ Credit: Elekes Andor, Wikimedia ]

The Trump administration’s new National Security Strategy is the work of a hysterical imagination. It is animated by racial paranoia and a loathing of America’s democratic allies.

Don’t sanitize it. Don’t pretend that all is well with the old alliance between the US and Europe. The new security doctrine spells out that the enemies of the United States government are no longer Russia and China but liberals at home and liberal democracies abroad.

The European politicians and foreign policy intellectuals who cling to the hope that, somehow, Western democracies can still muddle along should look at the lead author of the national security strategy, one Michael Anton, who until recently was Trump’s director of policy planning.

He’s a horror show. He doesn’t believe in democracy. Indeed, he is a self-proclaimed supporter of “Caesarism,” who hopes for an America where an authoritarian, right-wing leader “halfway between monarchy and tyranny” takes over.

In case his readers were in any doubt about what would happen next, Anton explained in 2020 that “Caesar’s word replaces constitutionalism and even, in the final analysis, law.”

The classical scholars among you will remember that Julius Caesar destroyed the Roman Republic. In turn, the far-right intellectuals who endorse Trump feel no qualms about destroying the American Republic, if that is what it takes to thwart liberal enemies they have inflated into figures of supernatural evil.

Understand Anton’s yearning for dictatorship and you understand why Putin’s spokesman acclaimed the national security strategy Anton helped write as “largely consistent with our vision”.

Almost a decade ago, Anton acheived a kind of fame when he elevated paranoid race obsessions into reasons for abandoning democracy. Now the United States announces that it will support far-right groups in Europe because migration is threatening “civilizational erasure”.

No well-run country allows a racial conspiracy theorist like Anton near power.

Far from being mocked or shunned, however, Anton’s extremism has been his meal ticket and calling card. In his time he has been a speechwriter for Rupert Murdoch, Rudy Giuliani, and for Condoleezza Rice. He made money working for BlackRock and served on the US National Security Council during Trump’s first term.

Share

Looking at all the Murdochs and BlackRocks who have hired Anton, I get a feeling for what it must have been like living through the 1930s. Now as then, everywhere you turn you see “respectable” conservatives embracing the darkness

For we are not dealing here with some rabid incel, sitting in his dirty underpants in his mother’s house and screaming abuse into his Twitter feed.

On the contrary, Anton is a figure of consequence in the American establishment – a man of style and taste. A fawning 2017 profile for Yahoo News praised Anton’s knowledge of bespoke tailoring and fine wine.

We learned that Anton had given his views on menswear in 40,000 posts on the Styleforum.net site. This strikes me as the act of an obsessive. But it so impressed Yahoo News it announced that Anton was “the most interesting man in the White House.”

Which was one way of putting it.

He earned the attention for a series of essays he published in the Claremont Review of Books under the pseudonym Publius Decius Mus – and I will come back to the implications of that vainglorious nom de plume in a second.

The 2016 presidential election was “the Flight 93 election,” he said as America prepared to vote. The cause of ensuring Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton was comparable to the cause of the heroic passengers who killed themselves on 9/11 as they forced terrorists to crash a hijacked plane into a field rather than into the centre of Washington DC.

“A Hillary Clinton presidency is Russian Roulette with a semi-auto. With Trump, at least you can spin the cylinder and take your chances.”

Take a breath and consider the implications. On this analogy the Clinton-era Democrats were al-Qaeda and Anton and Trump’s supporters were heroes risking their own lives for the greater good.

Anton wanted war: not just against the liberals but against moderate conservatives, who were too frightened of accusations of racism to stop migration.

For I am sure you will not be surprised to learn that race powered Anton’s argument.

“The ceaseless importation of Third World foreigners with no tradition of, taste for, or experience in liberty means that the electorate grows more left, more Democratic, less Republican, and less traditionally American with every cycle…This is the core reason why the Left, the Democrats, and the bipartisan junta (categories distinct but very much overlapping) think they are on the cusp of a permanent victory that will forever obviate the need to pretend to respect democratic and constitutional niceties.”

This version of the great replacement theory is everywhere now. But was relatively novel when Anton espoused it in 2016.

We also know that, if Trump had lost the 2024 presidential election, his supporters would have taken up Anton’s conspiracy theory about foreigners stealing votes to justify yet another assault on the democratic legitimacy of the American political system.

In tweets seen by tens of millions in 2024, Elon Musk offered dozens of variations on the theme that “the Dem administrative state is flying millions of future voters directly into swing states.”

Consider the consequences of that argument.

Progressives are importing Muslims, Latinos, and Africans to fix elections, and ensure their “permanent victory.” In these circumstances it is legitimate for conservatives to impose their own Julius Caesar and rig elections themselves – as Donald Trump attempted to do in 2020.

Anton’s arguments are not just a threat to democracy. If America’s new national security doctrine holds that migrants and their descendants in Europe threaten “civilisational erasure,” where does that leave the proportionately far larger non-white population of the United States?

As the enemy within, was Anton’s answer in 2016. They were “tribal, sub-Third-World foes” who were making America “less traditionally American with every cycle.”

There is a straight line from his paranoid style in 2016 to masked ICE agents sweeping Latinos from the streets in 2025.

Anton’s apocalyptic imagination is matched by a phony tough-guy rhetoric.

He doesn’t just present himself as a passenger on Flight 93 taking out the hijackers. Classically educated readers won’t need me to tell them that Publius Decius Mus was a hero who, to save Rome, embraced death in battle. As with so many others who pose as the hard men who tell unpalatable truths, one searches in vain for a record of Anton’s military service.

He celebrates the passengers of Flight 93 who fought against al Qaeda but did not enlist to fight al Qaeda himself after 9/11. If Anton is a warrior, he confines his battles to the keyboard.

The vainglory and stolen valour are astonishing. Murdoch, Wall Street and successive presidents of a superpower flatter and reward him, and yet still Anton portrays himself as a soldier in the field willing to sacrifice his very life.

Comparing the reaction to Anton’s Flight 93 jeremiad in 2016 and to his 2025 National Security Strategy is alarming and dispiriting in equal measure.

In 2016, conservative writers treated Anton as a bit of a jerk. Ben Shapiro called the Flight 93 essay, “incoherent, mind-numbing horseshit.” More stylishly, Michael Gerson, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, described it as “a master class in overwriting,” and added, “seldom has a pseudonym been more needful to protect an author’s reputation.”

Today there is no revolt on the US right against the embrace of Caesarism, Putinism and racism in the new national security doctrines Anton helped write for the emperor the White House.

Europeans need only look at Trump and then look at Anton to know where we stand.

America is not our friend or our ally. Indeed, it is going to great lengths to make it clear that it may soon be our enemy. The sooner we cut our ties the better.

Share

If you can afford it, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!

Alternatively, if you have bloody minded friends and relatives, how about offering them a gift subscription as a Christmas present?

Give a gift subscription