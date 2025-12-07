Readers contacted me about my piece on the radical right yesterday to ask how it was that a group of communists in late 20th century Britain could end up endorsing Brexit, working in Boris Johnson’s Downing Street, and campaigning for Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump.

To explain to those who missed it, one Frank Furedi helps run an anti-EU and pro-Trump foundation in Brussels with a $1 billion endowment behind it.

This propagandist for reactionary autocracy in the 21st century was the leader of a tiny Leninist sect, the Revolutionary Communist Party, that wanted a socialist dictatorship in the 20th.

The story doesn’t end there. Claire Fox, a Furedi disciple, is now Baroness Fox – ennobled by Boris Johnson – and, like so many of her former comrades, a supporter of Nigel Farage.

Meanwhile, in a gathering of far-right activists in Brussels last week, former revolutionary communists damned the BBC for upsetting Donald Trump.

There was a time in the early 2000s when the BBC couldn’t stop promoting Fox and her comrades. The corporation loved the “contrarians” of the Furedi sect and built them up on The Moral Maze and other political talk shows.

Now the sect is biting the hand that fed it, as it was always going to.

Theirs is a strange and ugly story that shows extremism appealed to media editors and producers long before social media algorithms fanned hate. It also shows how, if activists move to the right, there is so much more money to be made attacking liberal institutions than defending them.

But there I go, running ahead of myself.

As always, it’s best to begin at the beginning.

The terrible communist tyrannies of the 20th century were not just regimes that killed tens of millions, they were also personality cults. On pain of punishment, the masses had to worship the great leader whether he was Stalin, Mao, or Pol Pot.

In Britain and other western countries in the 1970s, controlling men took up the communist cause and established personality cults of their own.

Our story begins with them.