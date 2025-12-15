After the Trump administration earned the applause of the Kremlin by ignoring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and pledging its support for the European far-right, I wanted to interview Charlie Sykes, one of the best American commentators around.

Charlie is one of a group of “Never Trump” conservative journalists. They rebelled against the populist consensus on the right because they could not in conscience go along with Trump’s authoritarianism. They stand in sharp contrast to the UK’s right-wing hacks, who would rather saw off a limb than break with the herd – there’s no “Never Farage” movement among our conservatives, after all.

Charlie’s Substack newsletter To the Contrary has become essential reading.

We talked about the barely repressed hatred of liberal democracy, spelled out in Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy, and what it means for America and the world.

A lightly edited transcript follows. Before I begin, here are two of my pieces which, I hope, show how grave our position has become.

First is my account of a conference in Brussels where British and European fanatics pledged their devotion to Trump

The second is a profile of the author of the new Trump doctrine – a paranoid racial fantasist called Michael Anton

Here now is an edited version of my Charlie Sykes interview

Charlie Sykes: “Even after 10 years of having to deal with Trump, there are still a lot of people in American politics who don’t take him seriously [and think that] he doesn’t necessarily mean it.

[Trump’s National security doctrine] “ is a full-throated rejection of American foreign policy since World War II. It is the new reality. This is not just an irritable gesture. It is the foreign policy of the United States.

Nick Cohen “Presumably, if you’re an American diplomat or a CIA officer or a general, these are your orders now. This is the policy you must follow.”

Charlie Sykes: “It takes these culture war issues that have been on the fringes and makes them central. The contempt for our European allies is overwhelming.

“Trump gave an interview a couple of days after this came out where he talked about how decadent he thought Europeans were. So, if the European leaders were thinking: ‘We can do business with him. We’ve cracked the code. We’ll suck up to him and bring him baubles.’ Now reality has hit.

“The headline that I quoted when I wrote about it was: ‘Kremlin says, new US security strategy accords largely with Russia’s view.’

“And of course it does. The Kremlin looked at that and thought, ‘Oh my God! What a return on our investment for helping get Donald Trump into the White House!’

“It is beyond the wildest dreams of avarice.”

Nick Cohen: “As I have said before, Trump’s enemy isn’t Russia or China but liberals at home and liberal democracy abroad….

Charlie Sykes: “And multiculturalism. The racist aspect isn’t subtle. [The national security strategy] says Europe is ceasing to be Europe because it is frankly no longer white because there are too many immigrants. These countries are not necessarily the same countries that we entered into the NATO alliance with.

“And then it actually talks about American interference as a matter of official US policy in the domestic politics of European countries to support these right-wing parties.”

Nick Cohen: “The US has a far higher non-white population than Britain or France or Germany. If you are Latino in America, or you’re black, or the child of recent immigrants with the wrong skin colour, should you be worried about where this administration is going?”

Charlie Sykes: “That’s an excellent point, and we need to connect the dots. If you’re a Hispanic American right now, even if you voted for Donald Trump, you will know someone who’s been caught up in these very aggressive draconian dragnets. If you are a brown-skinned immigrant, even if you are an American citizen, you must be prepared to show your papers if masked ICE agents [armed officers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement police] ask for them.

“Demanding to see your papers is one of the markers of an authoritarian or totalitarian regime, and now it is the daily reality for millions of Hispanics, and by the way, their anxiety and their fear is the point of the enforcement of the immigration laws.

“Donald Trump and J.D. Vance regard immigrants as invaders into the country who are changing the purity of Anglo-Saxon original Americans in the same way that they think that there’s ‘civilisational erasure’ going on in Europe.

“This is going to get worse…Donald Trump succeeded in getting $175 billion into immigration enforcement over the next four years that will make ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) better funded than most of the world’s militaries, bigger than Israel or Italy’s entire military budget

“They’re hiring 10,000 new agents. Just guess Nick, who they’re recruiting and how they’re being trained right now.

Nick Cohen: “Charlie, I was about to say you’re not going to be a conscientious law enforcement officer if you apply for that job, are you?

I pointed out to Charlie that the author of the far-right foreign policy was a man called Michael Anton [see the link to my profile above or click here] who gives every appearance of being a paranoid, racial conspiracist.

Just before the 2016 presidential election he wrote under an absurd Latin pseudonym, with which he compared himself to one of the bravest soldiers in the history of the Roman Republic.

Anton said that the 2016 contest between Trump and Hillary Clinton was the Flight 93 election. Supporters of Donald Trump were like the passengers on that plane on 9/11 who realized what the Al Qaeda terrorists are going to do. They sacrificed their own lives to take on the terrorists and crash the plane in a field in Pennsylvania rather than let it fly into Washington DC.

“And when you asked him why it was of such apocalyptic civilisational importance for Trump to win, the answer was because of immigration.

“Even eight, nine years after it was written, it is genuinely quite shocking to read. I don’t throw the word fascism around…

Charlie Sykes: “It is.”

Nick Cohen: “But when you see these people close up, you really do feel the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end.”

Charlie Sykes: “It is still genuinely shocking… Donald Trump’s worldview represents something that would’ve been unimaginable in any other presidency. He is transactional. If you pay him off, if you give him a FIFA peace prize, he will be your friend. But it’s transactional within this worldview that regards immigration and frankly regards liberal democracy and multiculturalism, and a culture of tolerance as something to be feared, as something to be fought against.”

I asked whether Trump was now too old and too much of a lame duck president to be truly dangerous.

Unfortunately not, Charlie replied.

Charlie Sykes: “There’s clearly something going on with him. He’s falling asleep in cabinet meetings. He will wake up in the middle of the night, and he’ll put out 140 deranged social media posts.

“But in many ways, if Donald Trump becomes a lame duck. He may become more dangerous because he has less to lose….

“He can use the Department of Justice and the FBI as his own cudgels of political retribution. We’ve already seen, what they’re prepared to do with ICE.

He could bend the military to his will, treating it as an extension of his own id.

“Already we have seen him very upset at any suggestion that members of the military should not obey unlawful orders.

“I could imagine him deploying more troops in American cities. I can see him invoking the Insurrection Act. I can see him using his presidential powers to declare a national security emergency that might affect the elections.”

In other words, the European crisis and the American crisis are the same. We both face an attack from Trump and Putin.

Please listen or watch the whole thing.

