The Islamists who murdered Jews on Bondi Beach, didn’t check their targets’ opinions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza. For all the killers knew or cared, their victims might have been committed opponents of Likud.

It didn’t matter. They were Jews, and just as in Nazi Germany, Tsarist Russia and Medieval Europe, Jewishness was a death sentence.

The murderers are hardly alone in believing that.

Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and at least some of those in the West who repeat their slogans don’t care how many Jews are murdered. No one can seriously take to the streets and chant “globalise the intifada,” and then feign surprise and regret when supporters of the intifada execute Jews on the other side of the globe.

Ah, but these are unrepresentative extremists, say mainstream liberals. So they may be. But they are extremists whom liberals never confront.

Instead of debate, there is a deep silence and a wilful ignorance.

I must have read tens of thousands of words on the Bondi Beach massacre. And nowhere did I find the normal liberal clichés about the futility of murdering your opponents.

No one said: