[This is an extended version of a piece that originally appeared in the Jewish Chronicle that I have updated to take account of the Sydney murders]

Images of the anti-Jewish attacks in Sydney [ CREDIT: Wikipedia ]

Demands to punish Israelis are everywhere. But look for explanations of how those punishments might help Palestinians, and your search will be in vain.

Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain tried to ban Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest. I doubt anyone involved paused for a moment to reflect on the fact that Israeli artists are more than likely to deplore the policies of the Netanyahu government.

Nor does anyone ask Irish leaders to explain how the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign can hope to produce a just settlement for Palestinians when it targets all Israeli institutions, even if they oppose the settler attacks in the West Bank and the awful suffering of civilians in Gaza.

And no one says that anti-Israel campaigners must rigorously disassociate themselves from antisemitic hatreds that lead to Jews being murdered from Manchester to Sydney.

Meanwhile, ask the question, “how can you hope to win if you don’t form alliances with left-wing Jews in Israel” and answer comes there none. It’s just taken on trust that the pro-Palestinian movement’s blanket boycott is a coherent strategy, and that the refusal of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign to even acknowledge the existence of antisemitism is perfectly fine.

The silence goes further than Eurovision.