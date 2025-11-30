Greetings and welcome to Writing from London. I want to thank you for reading and to thank in particular my paid subscribers who help me keep the show on the road.

This week I have been looking at whether apparently manic and self-defeating phenomena have rational explanations or whether darker motives – greed, sadism, the will to power and the willingness to obey – drive them.

The boom in MAGA backed cryptocurrencies risks crashing the economy. Cancel culture has been a disaster for progressives, and the gift that keeps on giving for the right. Debates about their origins have deep consequences. Rational faults have rational solutions, but the darkness of the human condition is less easily remedied.

Trump and crypto corruption

Cryptocurrencies make no sense. Trillions of dollars have been invested in them. But why?

Crypto isn’t a substitute for money. You can’t go to a shop and buy goods with Bitcoin. It isn’t a store of value – its price fluctuates wildly. And because of those fluctuations you can’t say that it is a hedge against uncertainty.

Indeed, you would look with boggle-eyed incredulity at someone who said, “I think the tech bubble is about to burst, so I am moving all my money into crypto.”

Criminals like the anonymity, although why we should allow “currencies” that facilitate organised crime is beyond me. Particularly, when crime gangs don’t just use crypto but target crypto owners and force them to divulge their keys.

In New York two men are on trial for invading the home of a crypto investor and torturing him.

Such is the threat, Bitcoin conferences include “counter-kidnapping” workshops, in which participants learn how to gnaw their way through zip ties.

Honestly, I knew money cannot buy you happiness, but I didn’t think it would bring you torturers.

Paul Krugman has a rational explanation for the apparent madness. Dealing in crypto is a “Trump trade,” he says, an intelligible response to the epic corruption of the US presidency.