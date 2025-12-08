[Resending with the correct links]

Progressives can talk as if voters only support extremists for pernicious or ludicrous reasons.

Hillary Clinton declared in the 2016 US presidential campaign that she could put half of Trump’s supporters into a “basket of deplorables. They’re racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it.”

If charges of bigotry don’t work, we talk about personality cults. Or right-wing media brainwashing dumb voters.

It is not that these explanations are always wrong. The difficulty with them is that they are far too easy on mainstream politicians who at times seem to go out of their way to justify every allegation thrown at them.

In the UK, the Labour government is attacking the ancient right to trial by jury. As a technocratic measure, ministers may at a pinch be able to justify tearing up democratic protections.

Curtailing the number of jury trials could slightly reduce the long delays in bringing cases to court – although restoring some of the cuts to the budget of the criminal justice system would be a far more effective remedy.

But for the sake of this debatable benefit, Labour is willing to lay itself open to the charge that it is attacking fundamental liberties that go back to Magna Carta. The right can accuse Labour – truthfully –of wanting to take power from the public in jury boxes and give it to elite judges.

For the Lowdown I talked to Francis Fitzgibbon KC, a leading barrister, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association, a regular writer for the London Review of Books, and an intelligent and determined defender of our liberties.

Francis talked about how juries provide democratic legitimacy. They “give us, in a small way, ownership of an important part of the law that governs us.”

We both emphasised that Labour did not say it would curtail jury rights in its manifesto for the 2024 general election. It has no mandate and the House of Commons and House of Lords have every right to force a retreat.

The cause of the backlog is the “serial long-term defunding and deliberate neglect of all parts of the system: prisons, the court service, court buildings, and lawyers” –not jury trials.

Meanwhile, Francis wrote a critique for the London Review of Books of the arguments of Brian Leveson, the ex-Appeal Court judge, who first proposed restricting jury rights.

“It is not the jury’s fault that the system is in such a mess,” Francis concluded.

Indeed, it is not. It is the fault of the politicians and civil servants who are so keen to blame everyone but themselves.