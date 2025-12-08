Writing from London

Kathleen Weber
In fairness to Hillary Clinton, it should be remembered how she characterized the "other half" of Trump's supporters. She clearly recognized and eloquently expressed America's working-class despair, although she did not make it the cornerstone of her 2016 campaign. In the same speech where she described one half of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables,” she also had this to say about a second basket:

"But that other basket of people are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they’re just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from. They don’t buy everything [Trump] says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they’re in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well."

William Duff
In April 2022, my son was put in hospital by an assault. The case comes up in November.

2026. I'm a lot more worried if we cannot defend ourselves against Russia, as well as this "injustice delayed" And the other millions we need in times of existential stress. I wish we never needed to think about priorities... But Farrago will sort us out when we've rid ourselves of undemocratic "hopeless" Starmer, as Putin continually advises. And we happily join in.

