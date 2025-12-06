Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban in the Kremlin. [ Credit: wikipedia ]

The Trump administration says in its new National Security Strategy that it plans to “cultivate resistance” to “Europe’s current trajectory.”

It means that the United States and – in all likelihood – Russia will now intervene to subvert our elected governments and replace them with yes men.

You got a taste of the shallowness and cowardice of the hacks Washington hopes will be our new rulers at a meeting of Europe’s radical right in Brussels earlier this week.

They were guests at a conference bearing the vainglorious title “The Battle for the Soul of Europe”. The host was a think tank, the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC). It is lavishly funded by Trump and Putin’s ally Viktor Orbán. As Martin Bright of Index on Censorship writes, we are dealing with a front organisation. Its “links to the Fidesz government are explicit, with over $1 billion of government funds transferred to the MCC at the beginning of the 2020s.”

In happier times we might have dismissed the attendees as a collection of cranks and hypocrites – and moved on. But these red-faced men and women shouting at modernity and parading their victimhood are no longer fringe figures. Russia and America want to move them from the fringe to the mainstream – and who is to say that they will fail?

Apart from Václav Klaus, a former Czech president, this was not a meeting of political leaders but of policy wonks, journalists, and the hangers on who surround Orbán, Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen and the AfD.

Most shamefully from a British point of view was the presence of representatives of a sect of ex-Marxist Leninists from the UK’s Revolutionary Communist Party. In the 1990s, they turned the horseshoe theory from theory into practice. Led by their guru Frank Furedi, the party’s members flipped from far left to far right. They backed the Brexit disaster and worked for Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.

Now Furedi runs the Brussels branch of Orbán’s MCC think tank. He and his allies plan to do to Europe what they did to the UK.

John O’Brien, head of communications at MCC Brussels, opened Day 2 of the conference by crying that “patriots” would take power in Europe and show that they believe in the “freedom to say what is true”.

They believe no such thing. They are bad faith actors for whom freedom can always be tossed aside in the interests of their backers. They don’t believe in freedom of speech in Hungary, where Orban has turned state broadcasters into his private propagandists and his cronies have bought up independent media.

Nor do they campaign for freedom of speech in Russia. That would take principles and guts – and they don’t have either.

Instead, they have become Europeans who embrace Europe’s enemies; phoney patriots who love MAGA America and respect Putin’s Russia more than they love or respect their neighbours.

Mick Hume is one of Furedi’s disciples. He was once the editor of Living Marxism and is now an aide to Nigel Farage. He treated Donald Trump with the sycophancy communists once displayed towards Josef Stalin.

He was outraged by the BBC cutting together clips of Trump speaking before his supporters stormed Congress. “Nigel Farage went to Florida and President Trump was really furious,” he told us. “Trump said to Nigel, ‘Is this how you treat your closest ally’?”

If Farage had been a British patriot, he might have told Trump to stay calm. The BBC had made a mistake, but no one had noticed it at the time, the programme had not even been broadcast in the United States, and in any case the director general had resigned. Instead Farage took Trump’s side, as did his sidekick, Hume.

The BBC was exposed “as the major executor of disinformation in modern political life,” he told the conference.

By any rational standard, Hume and his allies are hysterics. Is the BBC a greater source of disinformation than Russia, which has flooded the world with lies about Syria and Ukraine? A greater source even than Trump and his clique, who insist the Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election in the US?

In their conspiratorial minds it is, because liberalism is the only enemy they can acknowledge.

O’Brien – and what a suitably Orwellian name that is – went on to say that the patriots’ second principle was, “Borders: the right to decide who belongs.”

Again, the double standards screamed out.

Russian forces have poured over Europe’s borders: levelling cities, torturing civilians, and kidnapping children. We have North Korean conscripts on European soil – a scenario the most paranoid thinker could not have imagined a decade ago.

Yet Europe’s fake patriots could not manage to protest. One repeated the tired excuse for Putin that America and Nato caused the war by expanding eastwards.

Others envisaged a future where European states would be left isolated without the protection of the EU or Nato. “We may see the end of the West as a military alliance,” said Hume, which really would make all Putin’s dreams come true.

Werner Patzelt, another employee of the pro-Orban think tank, said the key to the future was “ending the war”.

On what terms should we concede? Complete capitulation, apparently, for “Russia has won this war,” Patzelt shouted, without evident regret.

Writing in the 1940s, George Orwell said that when Europeans became communists they didn’t stop being nationalists but transferred their nationalist loyalties from their own county to the Soviet Union.

“When one sees the slavish or boastful rubbish that is written about Stalin, the Red Army, etc. by fairly intelligent and sensitive people, one realises that this is only possible because some kind of dislocation has taken place.”

The same dislocation has happened to large sections of the radical right in our age. Farage, Orbán and their followers have transferred their nationalism to MAGA America.

I listened to the speakers at the conference and then looked at the Trump administration’s new national security doctrine. They were reading from the same script.

The radical right speakers who gathered in Brussels scoffed at Europe. How dare it think it could stand up to Russia when it couldn’t intercept migrants in the Mediterranean? Who, in any case, would want to fight for a liberal and multi-cultural Europe? The scorn they have for the EU, and the near supernatural power they give to conspiracy theories about the liberal elite, leave them unable to support their continent.

As if to echo them, the new US national security doctrine insists that America “cherishes its past glories and its heroes” and is sustained by “growing numbers of strong, traditional families” raising “healthy children.”

Europe, by contrast, lacks the “civilizational self-confidence and Western identity” to stand up for itself. And, when immigrants are swamping Europe, it “is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter.”

To paraphrase George Orwell’s conclusion to Animal Farm, you can look from the European far right to the American far right, and from the American far right to the European far right, but it is impossible to tell which is which.

We do know this, however.

If they have their way, we will soon be ruled by leaders indoctrinated by Washington and approved by Moscow. Our defences will collapse, and we will become the plaything of the great powers — all in the name of “patriotism”.

