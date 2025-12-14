There was an important development today in the struggle to prevent the government from slashing back rights to trial by jury. As it turns out, it’s not only jury trials that are going.

Senior legal figures highlighted that, as things stand, ministers are also pushing a “profoundly dangerous” proposal to curtail the right to appeal convictions by magistrates. In the interests of saving time and money, David Lammy, thge Justice Secretary, is offering what he euphemistically calls “swift justice.”

Magistrates, sitting without a jury, will be allowed to hear more serious cases.

And if a magistrate finds against a defendant, he or she will no longer have the automatic right of appeal.

This is not swift justice. It is a denial of justice.

Ed Henry KC, who represented postmasters in the Post Office Horizon scandal, told the Sunday Times:

“The scrapping of automatic appeals to magistrates courts’ decisions is profoundly dangerous … Everyone accepts that justice in the magistrates’ courts can be hit and miss.

Matt Foot, a director of Appeal, a charity that challenges wrongful convictions, said:

“We know that a very high percentage of people who appeal against convictions from the magistrates’ court are successful. To remove the automatic right of appeal for these people will obviously lead to more miscarriages of justice.”

I interviewed Francis Fitzgerald KC, the former head of the Criminal Bar Association, for the Lowdown on the consequences of the threat to trial by jury. He was eloquent and alarming in equal measure.

Below is a long read from me on why these plans are so dangerous

