If you want to understand why so many anti-immigration measures fail, learn this one fact from Professor Alan Manning’s Why Immigration Policy is Hard: And How to Make it Better.

Two in every hundred migrants crossing the Mediterranean die.

And yet still people make the trip. They do it because the average income of the passengers is still higher once they settle in Europe than it would have been if they had stayed in Africa or the Middle East.

Just to be clear, included in that average are the two passengers who die before they even reach Europe. You and I would never board a boat if two out of every 100 passengers didn’t make it. Yet millions would.

Manning is the former head of the UK government’s Migration Advisory Committee, and one of the clearest and sanest voices in a debate where clarity and sanity are hard to find.

Anger about immigration brought Trump to power in 2016 and 2024. It led to the disastrous decision to take the UK out of the EU, and to the revival of the far right across Europe.

Below are two pieces. The first is how migration is pushing the British right (including supposedly respectable Tories) into arguing that legal residents of this country should be deported – an extremist position that was once the preserve of neo-Nazis

Second, is an account of the absolute cynicism with which right-wing politicians have exploited immigration while failing to restrain it. (A betrayal which, as you might well imagine, has led to an explosion of populist anger.)

In our conversation we discussed:

Why asylum seekers simply disappear into the grey economy when tough-talking governments threaten them with prison.

Deportation is even harder to manage than imprisonment, and the truth is once people are in a developed country the overwhelming majority will stay.

The difficulties of deportation have already led Nigel Farage into the obscene position of announcing that he wants to give taxpayers money to the Taliban if it takes Afghan refugees from the UK. (In other words, Farage wants you to go to work and pay your taxes so that he can give them to an Islamist dictatorship that within recent memory was killing British troops. What a patriot, eh.)

As for the notion that legal residents of this country should be “remigrated” to use the right’s new jargon, Alan is scathing of the notion that you can remove people who came here legally and now have jobs and marriages and children.

It’s not all about the right. The vagueness of much leftish discourse carries with it a kind of dishonesty.

Progressives fail to say how many refugees a country should take. Their failure leaves them wide open to attack from the right. It can accuse them of secretly favouring open borders.

Manning argues for an approach based on international cooperation and hard-headed assessment of the benefits of and problems with migration. The left should accept that there must be limits, while the right needs to ask where its extremist rhetoric is leading.

It’s well worth listening to Manning because, as he warns, all too often policy disintegrates into an “infernal circle.”

Public demands for restrictions lead frustrated migrants to find ways around them. Voters see that. They say that their governments have lost control of borders, and demand yet more restrictions, which migrants find ways round – and on and on it goes.

