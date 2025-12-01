Writing from London

Writing from London

Ken Davies
7h

I’m currently stuck in a nursing home since my stroke, most of the staff are ethnic minority as are a fair chunk of the NHS, I can quite understand why wiping peoples bottoms isn’t most peoples choice of career. I just wish that turd Farage would explain how he’s going to deport hundreds of thousands of people and not affect the care industry.

