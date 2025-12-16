Perhaps you have a miserable bastard in your life. They shout at the news – and think it helps. They doomscroll Twitter and refuse to call it “X” because in their mind calling it “X” would mean conceding ground to Elon Musk.

Maybe the miserable bastard in your life is a friend or relative. If you are very unlucky, they could be your partner.[i]

“What on earth can I give them for Christmas?” I hear you cry.

Good food will turn to ashes in their mouths.

Fine wine will turn to vinegar.

Well-cut clothes will hang like rags from their slumped frames.

If you are in despair, may I suggest a gift subscription to Writing from London?

Give a gift subscription

It will make them happy by showing that their worst suspicions are 100% correct.

And subscribing to Writing from London will help them live longer too.

I am not deploying a snake oil sales tactic here.

Reputable psychological research confirms the existence of a “negativity bias” that causes an amplified emotional response to bad news. The assumption is that evolution favoured humans who accentuated the negative. Our ancestors who were attuned to potential disaster were more likely to survive and reproduce.

So a subscription to Writing from London will not only make the miserable bastard in your life more miserable, and therefore happier, it will also increase their very chances of survival!

How can you deny them life? Especially at Christmas.

Give a gift subscription

Readers with a full subscription receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is hardly a high price to pay when you consider that your friend/relative/partner’s very life may be on the line.

You can set the date for the present to begin to 25 December.

Give a gift subscription

Finally, I need to raise the awkward possibility that the miserable bastard in your life may, in fact, be you.

If it is, why not give yourself the Christmas present of a full subscription? After all, as you may miserably have told yourself already, no one else will.

[i] My wife questioned the use of the gender neutral “they/them” throughout this piece. Surely, she said, miserable bastards were, by definition, men. (Where she gets this idea from is beyond me.) A brief look at the comments section, however, shows that female readers of this site can be just as miserable as male readers, so I will refuse to bow to sexual stereotyping.