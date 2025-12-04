Wondering what to give your hard-to-please friends and relatives this Christmas? How about a gift subscription to Writing from London!

The Labour government and Metropolitan Police have given up on the truth. Senior officers and politicians tell journalists that no one wants to hear it in the age of Nigel Farage and Donald Trump.

The truth is old hat now, it seems – out of time and out of fashion. Honest news is yesterday’s news.

The punters want fear. They want covert and not so covert racism. They want their prejudices stroked and biases confirmed.

No one wants to take them on, and in the vacuum left by politics and journalism, thundering charlatans are flourishing.

“Politics is about sales,” Farage once said (and we have him on film if he tries to deny it). “It’s about selling ideas, it’s about selling hope, and sometimes it’s about selling fear.”

Because London has a Muslim mayor and a vlarge migrant population the radical right targets it. Nigel Farage, Trump’s Brit sidekick, and Robert Jenrick, the leader of the Conservative right and a Farage wannabe (if you can imagine such a debased ambition) are relentless.

“London is in a state of collapse,” Farage cried as he sold his patented brand of fear.

An “invasion” of migrants has produced “out of control” crime.

“Lawbreaking is out of control,” echoed Jenrick with his variant on the theme.

What happens in London doesn’t stay in London. Or I should say what doesn’t happen in London doesn’t stay in London.

A dystopian fantasy of London is used globally to justify the claim that western civilisation is endangered and only dictatorial methods can save it

To quote an example from November, while interviewing Trump on bended knee, Bev Turner a “journalist” for the right wing TV channel GB News burbled that she “feels so much safer” in Washington DC than in London.

Crime was out of control because Sadiq Khan was a “terrible man,” Trump replied, who wanted to impose Sharia law. (Neither of these statements is true, incidentally.)

The murder rate in London is tiny when set against US cities – and indeed many European cities. Yet Turner and her friends must pretend that London is a war zone and immigrants are causing a crime wave even when the truth is the exact opposite.

What applies to London applies to the rest of the UK. In a dispiriting piece, Politico reported on 28 November that Nigel Farage would fight the next election on how crime was driving parts of Britain to “societal collapse”.

Labour will not respond by telling the truth that there have been vast falls in crime in the 21st century because it dare not confront voters’ false perceptions. The narrative that crime is going down in London “infuriates my constituents,” said Margaret Mullane, a London Labour MP. Therefore Mullane and her colleagues will stay silent.

Nor can we rely on Conservatives to tell the truth. The old centre-right is collapsing before Faragism with the speed and completeness of the old American Republican party.

Rather than criticise Farage, Jenrick and other Conservative politicians seek to outflank him on the right. Meanwhile, and in a display of intellectual cowardice, the conservative intelligentsia (such as it is) lies prostrate at his feet. Not one of the right-wing newspapers opposes him.

Indeed, the comparison with America is unfair to Americans. At the Bulwark, the Dispatch and even Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal there are conservative reporters prepared to take on Trump.

Their British equivalents barely exist. Men and women who, with justice, criticised the cancel culture of the left now live in fear of its right-wing counterpart.

When confronted with a movement that is exploiting and inciting racism, they either cheer it on or bite their tongues.

They are all Bev Turner now.

People say that journalists must find the courage to “speak truth to power”. But real courage in journalism consists of speaking truth to your readers or speaking truth to your tribe or, and most of all today — to speak truth to the mob.

The sole honourable figure in right-wing journalism – the last decent Conservative in the UK – is Fraser Nelson, a former editor of the Spectator and now a writer for the Times.

He has taken apart Farage’s claims about crime and has shown in the process how the truth can still hurt squalid demagogues on the make.

In a backhand compliment, Farage began a press conference with an attack on Nelson for daring to criticise him.