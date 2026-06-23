Is Britain ungovernable?

The UK’s rolling crisis both fascinates and appals foreigners. My namesake, Ben Cohen, invited me on to the US Banter podcast, to pick over the ruins of our nation.

I talked about how:

The roots of our troubles go back to the financial crash of 2008

The damage Trump and Elon Musk have done to the UK

And why, despite everything, I’m optimistic about our future

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As a taster, here are three long reads from me that step back to take a wider look at our culture. I hope you enjoy them.

The first is on how Brexit drove England’s greatest novelist to turn on her country.

Brexit, Hilary Mantel and England’s endless lies

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The second is one I hugely enjoyed researching, and which remains all too topical: how today’s right is imitating yesterday’s left by betraying its country

A better class of traitor

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Finally for a bit of fun here is a piece on why language policing never works

Progressives don’t change the world by changing language

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