Why the Mandelson scandal matters

The Lowdown from Nick Cohen

<p>Get <em>The Lowdown from Nick Cohen</em> as he investigates a world that seems to get ever more crazy, with leading commentators, columnists and politicians.</p><br><p>Each week, leading commentator Nick Cohen talks to the country's leading movers and shakers - to cut the through much of the noise and commentary that passes for so much political discourse these days. Nick - a long-term columnist for <em>The Observer </em>and <em>The Spectator</em> - teams up with other commentators, journalists, authors and politicians to make sense of our ever stranger and troubling world. Nick aims to help keep you sane! So please get <strong><em>The Lowdown</em> from Nick Cohen</strong> and subscribe to his Substack column - <a href="https://nickcohen.substack.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Writing from London</a>.</p><hr><p style='color:grey; font-size:0.75em;'> Hosted on Acast. See <a style='color:grey;' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer' href='https://acast.com/privacy'>acast.com/privacy</a> for more information.</p>

<p>Get <em>The Lowdown from Nick Cohen</em> as he investigates a world that seems to get ever more crazy, with leading commentators, columnists and politicians.</p><br><p>Each week, leading commentator Nick Cohen talks to the country's leading movers and shakers - to cut the through much of the noise and commentary that passes for so much political discourse these days. Nick - a long-term columnist for <em>The Observer </em>and <em>The Spectator</em> - teams up with other commentators, journalists, authors and politicians to make sense of our ever stranger and troubling world. Nick aims to help keep you sane! So please get <strong><em>The Lowdown</em> from Nick Cohen</strong> and subscribe to his Substack column - <a href="https://nickcohen.substack.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Writing from London</a>.</p><hr><p style='color:grey; font-size:0.75em;'> Hosted on Acast. See <a style='color:grey;' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer' href='https://acast.com/privacy'>acast.com/privacy</a> for more information.</p>