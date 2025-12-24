Over Christmas and New Year, I am hoping to keep you going through the holidays with updated long reads on culture and literature that aren’t tied to the news cycle. They’ll be for paid subscribers. If you aren’t one already, you can upgrade here at a cost of £1.15 ($1.45) a week. (There are free trials too.)

If Trump or Putin go mad over the festive season – which is more than likely – I will write about it as well, of course.

But in the meantime, Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays to all readers

In developed democracies activists expend enormous energy on policing ordinary people’s language. It’s exhausting even trying to keep up.

But let’s try.

A generation back, activists championed new labels for minorities: “persons of color,” a supposedly neutral term, or “Latinx” to counter the supposed gender biases of “Latino” and “Latina” .

If you had dutifully gone along with the neologisms, you would be scolded now. By the 2020s the phrase “persons of color” stood accused of “centring whiteness even as it attempts to be an affirming identity label for non-white people.” Persons of color, along with African-American, BAME (Black, Asian and Minority ethnic) and BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous and People of Color”), had to go.

They were to make way for “global majority” – a label that was meant to emphasise that whites are a minority.

You can guarantee that the rules will change again in 2026. There have been robust criticisms of the implied racism of “global majority” and the absurdity of lumping together everyone from Amazonian hunter gatherers to Tokyo property developers.

But this is not the argument which concerns me, when a more basic question is left unasked: does this work?

Does a state of permanent linguistic revolution reduce bigotry and stigma?

There’s no evidence that changing language changes the world. On the contrary, it can be a diversion for real political action. And it may be worse than that. By giving licence to prudish enforcers, it accentuates the split between the graduate middle class and the working class and discredits progressive movements.

Before making the case, I must acknowledge the honourable point that most decent people in leftish campaign groups and charities do not have wealth and power. Changing prejudiced or allegedly prejudiced language can appear to be one of the few courses open to them.

But as I hinted at above, policing language also appeals to nags, mansplainers, and heresy hunters.

It is an obvious mistake for the university educated to make.