Musk, Vance and Putin will come for Burnham as they went for Starmer – why Labour must be ready to fight

Here’s my talk on why not just Andy Burnham and the Labour Party, but everyone from the far left through to moderate conservatives, needs to understand why Keir Starmer became the most unpopular PM in British history.

We will get nowhere unless we answer this essential question.

Starmer hasn’t been a disaster like Truss or Johnson.

Inflation is falling, as is net migration.

Starmer kept us out of Trump’s dumb war.

Why is he so hated?

He’s not a natural politician, to be sure.

But we should not underestimate the barrage of propaganda directed against him from Trump’s America and Putin’s Russia.

If you want to follow up some of my themes in the talk:

I wrote here about how Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, and the Trump administration, which still runs the world’s most powerful state, have gone for Starmer and tried to aid Farage by inciting racial violence on our streets.

Meanwhile, I wrote here about how Russian agents firebombed Keir Starmer’s home while Putin’s lickspittles on the far right and far left spread lies about him.

They will come for Andy Burnham too, and he needs to be ready to take them on and beat them.

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Not everything is about the grim news cycle. As a taster, here are three long reads from me that step back to take a wider look at our culture. I hope you enjoy them.

All the best,

Nick

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The first is on how Brexit drove England’s greatest novelist to turn on her country.

Brexit, Hilary Mantel and England’s endless lies

Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in the BBC’s adaptation of Wolf Hall. [Credit: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs]

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The second is one I hugely enjoyed researching, and which remains all too topical: how today’s right is imitating yesterday’s left by betraying its country

A better class of traitor

The BBC is re-showing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, one of the greatest dramas of the golden age of British television. It’s an adaptation of the John le Carré novel, of course, which so brilliantly explores imperial decline by showing how fury at the loss of status propels members of the establishment to treason.

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Finally for a bit of fun here is a piece on why language policing never works

Progressives don’t change the world by changing language

In developed democracies activists expend enormous energy on policing ordinary people’s language. It’s exhausting even trying to keep up.

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