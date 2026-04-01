Over the Easter holiday I will publish long reads that aren’t tied to the daily news but will, I hope, offer a deeper look at our times. They are for paying subscribers so I need to say that, if you sign up, you receive access to all articles, archives, and debates.

The annual subscription is the best buy. It works out at £1.40 ($1.15) a week. With Trump and Putin wrecking the world, I am writing more than ever, and so your support is greatly appreciated!

First up is a revised piece of mine on how disgust at modern Britain drives men to treason

Tinker, Tailor, Tory, Traitor

The BBC is re-showing Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, one of the greatest dramas of the golden age of British television. It’s an adaptation of the John le Carré novel, of course, which so brilliantly explores imperial decline by showing how fury at the loss of status propels members of the establishment to treason.

The BBC filmed its adaptation in 1979, almost 50 years ago.

But Le Carré has a message about elite betrayals that resonates in our age of Putin, Trump and Farage. He understands that betrayal is driven by hatred of your own country, not love of a foreign power.

Kim Philby, Donald Maclean, Guy Burgess, and the other upper-class Oxbridge spies Stalin’s talent spotters recruited in the 1930s were convinced by their left-wing world that Britain promoted fascism and imperialism. Nathan Gill, Farage’s lieutenant who worked for Putin, Boris Johnson and so many other Brexiteer wreckers, were convinced by their right-wing world that Britain had sold itself to the EU.

Tinker, Tailor stars Alec Guinness, who had finished filming Star Wars and wanted a classier role. (“The dialogue was appalling,” he thought when he read the script George Lucas sent him “but there was something about it that made you keep turning the pages.”)

The BBC and John le Carré persuaded him to take the role of George Smiley, who comes out of retirement to find a mole (double agent) working for the Soviet Union at the highest levels of British intelligence.

Smiley represents a kind of Englishness that is everything Farage and Johnson are not: quiet, polite, scrupulous and principled.