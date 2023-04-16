Greetings, and particular thanks to everyone who has signed up in the past week. I am overwhelmed by the flood of new subscribers. As far as I can see, my pieces on voter suppression, Russian fascism, and the double standards of a characteristically hypocritical populist cheerleader brought you in. But whatever route took you here, you are most welcome.

One of the pleasures of writing for this site is reflecting on the comments you leave on my pieces.

I have thought hard about an argument made by “FPB” that the culture war in the UK is “pure play acting.” The Tories don’t mean what they say and nor by extension does the left. They face off in confrontations as artificial as the mock fights arranged by hobbyists who reenact battles in pretend wars.