ENGLAND’S local elections on 4 May will be the first since the arrival of universal suffrage in 1929 that a government will seek to rig by denying the right to vote. If the ruling Conservative party gets its way, the local contests will be the prelude for full-scale voter suppression at the 2024 general election.

Until now, this country wanted to ensure the democratic system retained trust and legitimacy by encouraging as many people as possible to vote. The local authority sent a form asking how many adults lived in your property. On election day, you went to the polling station, and gave your name to the election workers. They checked it against the electoral roll, and then you voted. Just like that.

The system certainly needs improvement. The UK’s Electoral Reform Society says that 9 million people are missing from local authorities’ electoral rolls. Worse, there are “glaring loopholes in our campaign rules,” which mean, in effect, that the law assumes the Web doesn’t exist. The promoters of online political adverts don’t have to say who funds them. The country is wide open to fake news paid for by wealthy domestic interests and hostile foreign governments. The negligence tends to suit the Conservative party, because, as I am sure you know, wealthy interests tend to be conservative interests.

Rather than filling the gaps on the electoral rolls or tackling the pernicious influence of dark money, the government is demanding that all voters produce photographic ID at polling stations. The innovation would scarcely matter if the UK, like most European countries, issued identity cards. But the English right hates ID cards. We are not a “produce your papers” country, it says. To Conservative minds, ID cards are an authoritarian and – worse, much worse – a European restriction on Anglo-Saxon liberty.

In 2004, Boris Johnson boomed in his ham actor style that,

“If I am ever asked to produce my ID card as evidence that I am who I say I am, when I have done nothing wrong and when I am simply ambling along and breathing God’s fresh air like any other freeborn Englishman, then I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it.”

And yet Johnson and his Conservative party insist that the English must produce photographic ID when they have done nothing wrong and are simply ambling to the polling station as so many other freeborn Englishmen - and women - have done for generations. (I emphasise the English nature of the clampdown because the devolved Scottish and Welsh governments want nothing to do with voter suppression in their local elections, although they will be unable to stop it at general elections.)

The elderly, who disproportionately vote Conservative, will be exempt from the demands for passports and driving licences. The government will allow them to show their over-60 travel cards instead. By contrast, the young, who overwhelmingly do not vote Conservative, will not be able to use their student ID cards to access polling stations.

No one knows how many people don’t have acceptable photo ID. One guess puts the number at about two million. They are overwhelmingly overwhelmingly poor and disadvantaged people,who are not natural conservative voters.

And they are just the start. The respectable myth of democracy is that an informed citizenry carefully judges rival sets of politicians and casts their ballots. Unfortunately, a substantial proportion of the population pays little attention to politics, and won’t vote if the government makes it hard for them, or they can’t find their passport on polling day, or they turn up to cast their vote, unaware that they need to show ID, are turned away by election officials, and decide they cannot be bothered to go home, collect a driving licence and come back again. No one knows either how many will turn angry and believe that the establishment has conspired to strip them their democratic rights.

The clearest evidence that the Conservative establishment is conspiring to do just that comes from what is not happening. The government says that local authorities will provide photographic ID to people who need it. If it were committed to defending universal suffrage, the state would be sponsoring an epic public information campaign telling voters of the steps they must take to secure the right to vote. Turn on the TV, look up at the advertising hoardings and there is nothing.

The American Civil Liberties Union describes ID voting laws in the United States as part of “an ongoing strategy to roll back decades of progress on voting rights” that targets the poor, the disabled and ethnic minorities.

It is a grim business seeing how much of the worst of America the British right has copied. Republicans in Texas won’t accept student ID cards, for example. Conservatives in the UK are equally determined to limit the student vote.

There are many ways to rig an election. By far the most effective is for politicians to bribe reluctant voters to back them. In 2015, Lutfur Rahman, the corrupt mayor of Tower Hamlets, was found guilty in the biggest electoral fraud trial in modern British history. The fraud consisted of bribing Bengali organisations that were “totally ineligible” for public money, not for arranging for body doubles to flood polling stations.

“Personation” – pretending to be someone else and stealing their vote – is the worst way imaginable of rigging a poll.

Alternatively, client journalists, foreign governments and wealthy political operators can flood social media with fake news, as happens at every US election, and will happen in the UK general election in 2024.

But “personation” – pretending to be someone else and stealing their vote – is the worst way imaginable of rigging a poll. Even in a marginal constituency, a corrupt actor would need to recruit hundreds, maybe thousands, of impersonators to be sure of affecting the outcome. And you would soon hear about the plot. Voters would protest that someone had stolen their identity and denied them the franchise.

No one can find examples of protests against identity theft – and, trust me, the media would be on the story if it were happening. There are only a handful of personation prosecutions after every election. The general election in 2019 saw millions of votes cast, but just one police caution for using someone else’s vote.

For almost eight years, the Conservatives have denied they were plotting to introduce US-style voter suppression to the UK in the hope of maintaining their grip on power.

The line has not changed. “There are few tasks more important in public life than maintaining the trust of the British public in our electoral institutions and our electoral processes,” Lee Rowley, the minister in charge, told the House of Commons in February 2023. “The introduction of voter identification at polling stations from May will be another lock in ensuring that the integrity of our democracy is protected.”

He did not explain why Conservative voters now believe that producing your papers is necessary to protect democracy, when rigorous action against the use of dark money in politics is not. England, Scotland and Wales are not like Northern Ireland, after all. They do not have a history of sectarian gerrymandering. How did this phantom menace arise?

The answer can only be because Conservative politicians have spent the best part of a decade stoking a dark fantasy.

At the beginning of May, England will enter uncharted territory. Today, as every other day, politicians and journalists will dissect polls, like Roman augurs dissecting sacred chickens, as they try to determine the state of the parties. Few will stop to ask how restricting the franchise will influence the outcome of the next election because no one knows.

All we can say is that Conservatives are willing to undermine democracy to save us from a crime that is as rare as poaching the King’s unicorns.

