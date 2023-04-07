“Mal nommer les choses, c'est contribuer au malheur du monde” Albert Camus.

Fascism is a nuclear weapon of a word and, like all nuclear weapons, is best left undetonated.

Saying Russia is a modern fascist regime can make you appear ridiculous and dangerous in equal measure. You invite ridicule because you sound like student politicians who dismiss everything they don’t like as “fascism”. Worse, you imitate Vladimir Putin and his propagandists who say that Westerners in general and Ukrainians in particular are “Nazis” determined to carry on where the Wehrmacht left off.

More dangerously, the F-Bomb destroys the chance of compromise. A war against a “fascist” enemy must be a war to the death, not a means to a negotiated peace. Only its total defeat is sufficient.

A small army of concerned academics is ready to scold anyone who describes greater Russian nationalism as a fascistic ideology. “No political model has a monopoly on crime, violence, and historic misfortune,” the political scientist Ekaterina Shulman remarked. “You don’t have to be Hitler to destroy your country.”

Indeed you do not. And yet delve into Russian ultra-nationalism and confront its self-pity and bombast, its violence and chauvinism, its machismo and imperialism, and, if you can’t describe it as “fascistic,” you are hard-pressed to know what other word will do.

Violence is at the heart of fascism and at the heart of today’s Russia. The racial contempt of ordinary Russian soldiers for Ukrainians as they meet out violence is terrifying. They are, to coin a phrase, Putin’s willing executioners. So continuous are reports of their atrocities, we are in danger of becoming inured them. The massacre of civilians and prisoners of war at Bucha caught the world’s fickle attention last spring. But the attention has faded as the body count has risen.

This week the surviving residents of a village near Chernihiv in northern Ukraine took Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with German Vice Chancellor Robert Gabeck and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic Buric, on a tour of the concentration camp the Russians had held them in. After they took control, the Russians killed about 10 people on the first day to instil fear. They rounded up everyone left alive and put them in a basement. There were almost 400 people packed into 170 sq. meters.

“There was not enough oxygen in the basement. That’s why elderly died. First, they would go insane. Then, they would scream. And then they would go quite. And then in the morning they would not wake up. And their neighbours simply would carry them out to an oven.”

As for the need to avoid inflammatory language to preserve the chances of a negotiated peace, in 1994, Ukraine gave Russia the nuclear weapons left on its territory by the collapse of the Soviet Union. In return, Russia, the US and UK gave Ukraine security assurances. They were, of course, worthless. As someone who marched with the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament in the 1980s, it pains me to admit that tens of thousands of Ukrainians would be alive today if the new state had learned to love the bomb.

After the Russian invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014, the international community agreed in the Minsk accords to uphold a ceasefire and reconcile differences . Russia invaded again in February 2022.

No negotiated peace with Russia is worth the paper it is written on because of the fascistic nature of Russian nationalism.

Next month Hurst will release Z Generation: Into the heart of Russia’s fascistic youth. I admire Ian Garner, its author, greatly because he does not only talk about palace intrigues in the Kremlin, but interviews young Russians and mines`social media sites to bring us the authentic voice of the ultra-nationalism

Garner, too, can’t see how any other word than “fascism” covers the ground. He cites the British scholar Roger Griffin’s remark that fascists seek to regenerate society through violence, and Umberto Eco’s observation that a fascist society engages in constant warfare. The fascistic conception of war as a purifying force is the core belief of Russian nationalism, he writes.

“Between Putin’s election to the presidency in 2000 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, pushed by ideologues who have found themselves drawn from the margins of the Kremlin and society toward the country’s centre, the fascistic urges in Russian society have grown stronger. Russian society, prompted by the state, has responded to various economic, political, and cultural challenges by excluding the “Other”—which in Putin’s Russia can be just about anything that doesn’t fit into a narrow definition of Russianness. Being “Russian” means being masculine, Orthodox Christian, strong, and aggressive. Being “Russian” means accepting the nation’s historical status as a messianic saviour of the world. Anyone who doesn’t fit in—a “fifth column” of liberals and progressives, homosexuals, and people of colour—is a traitor.”

His work is filled with vignettes of ordinary men and women who have been turned into monsters by state propaganda, peer pressure and the fantasies of Russian exceptionalism and Russian victimhood.

I was struck by the story of Ivan Kondakov, because he appears such a regular guy. He is a father of three. He has an apartment filled with Ikea furniture and a decent job as an engineer. He is also a social media influencer for the far right, and a formidable online figure. Ukrainians hate everything Russian, he told Garner. He doesn’t blame them, but sees them as “cult members” who’ve been brainwashed by “American psychologists ... who’ve done them over 100 percent professionally.” And, inevitably, Kondakov is sure that the war will bring about a purer future. Russia “is fighting not just against Ukraine but against the whole of the West for a new world order. We’re working so that Russia can—will—be one of the centres of world civilization again!”

Rather than fighting at the front, Kondakov fights a virtual battle with liberals. The war has inspired him to produce music, poetry, and TikTok-style films. And his service on the keyboard is appreciated. The extreme nationalist vlogger Mikhail Onufrienko calls Kondakov “an instrument of information war”.

Like so many variants of modern extremism, Russian fascism is an online phenomenon. And like their Western contemporaries, Kondakov and his associates have built a cancel culture. The St Petersburg café, where the Russian military blogger was assassinated on the orders of mysterious forces on Sunday, was a meeting place for Cyber Front Z. The umbrella group of nationalist bloggers, refer to themselves on Telegram as a cyber army, that targets what few anti-war voices left who dare to speak out.

When I spoke to him, Garner offered little hope that military defeats would weaken the movement. It will always double down on the message that defeat is either the fault of the traitors within and of Russian society, which isn’t sufficiently strong, sufficiently aggressive and sufficiently violent to achieve a new empire and the destruction of “Ukrainianism”.

Richard Evans and many other historians put forward a decent argument that “fascism” can only be applied to the movements and regimes of the first half of the 20th century. Like the Albigensian heresy and the Jacobite cause, it can never be revived.

But, if you examine their definitions of fascism, you hear thunderous echoes from the past.

In The Anatomy of Fascism, the great historian Robert O. Paxton includes in his list of defining characteristics.

· “A sense of overwhelming crisis beyond the reach of any traditional solutions” – in Russia’s case a sense of crisis caused by the collapse of the Soviet Union, the chaos of the 1990s and Nato enlargement.

· “The primacy of the group, towards which one has duties superior to every right, whether individual or universal, and the subordination of the individual to it” – see the Russian regime’s contempt for individual liberties and universal values.

· “The belief that one’s group is a victim, a sentiment that justifies any action, without legal or moral limits, against its enemies, both internal and external” – look at how paranoid victimhood saturates Kremlin propaganda.

· “Dread of the group’s decline under the corrosive effects of individualistic liberalism, class conflict, and alien influences” – look at the Kremlin’s anti-liberal and chauvinist paranoia.

· “The need for authority by natural chiefs (always male)” – look at the machismo of nationalist culture and the state-led campaigns against LGBT people.

· “The right of the chosen people to dominate others without restraint from any kind of human or divine law, right being decided by the sole criterion of the group’s prowess within a Darwinian struggle” – or as the Russian academic, Dmitry Suslov said with a shrug after the invasion, “this is what great powers do.”

Garner adds an original point of comparison of his own when he talks of the fascist conception of time. Fascist regimes don’t understand the world in terms of linear time, he says. They jumble history, folklore and fairy tale. In Russia we see the desires to recreate the Soviet Union and the Tsarist era, which are irreconcilable, sitting alongside a fantasy vision of Russia’s medieval past.

Not all comparisons hold. Russia is not a totalitarian state, although it’s perhaps better to say that it is not yet a totalitarian state. And unlike Hitler and Mussolini, Putin is not a messianic leader. Russian nationalists like him, but they do not worship him. If he were to drop dead today, the movement would carry on without him, which makes Russian fascism a more enduring and formidable opponent.

“By naming things falsely we add to the misery of our time,” said Albert Camus. If we fail to see Russia as a modern version of fascism we will fail to defend Ukraine and secure its peace, and Europe’s peace, by admitting it into Nato at the earliest opportunity.

