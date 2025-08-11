Greetings,

As it is August, I’ve put out three long reads for subscribers who may have more time to spare than usual.

The first is on the bloody-mindedness of J.K. Rowling and her refusal to abandon her independence by going along with progressive orthodoxies.

In the second, I use the story of Hilary Mantel to look at the deep disillusion with the UK many liberal-minded British people feel after Brexit. In her fiction, Mantel boosted our national myth that we are a sensible, pragmatic people. The lies and charlatanism of the Brexit campaign blew that delusion into a thousand pieces and blew apart her faith in her country in the process.

I can see a similar process at work with American friends. In the past, whatever arguments they had with this or that government, they believed that their constitution and separation of powers would protect their country from autocracy. Trump is teaching them one hell of a lesson.

Finally, I use the legacy of Christopher Hitchens to look at the grim story of how the cancel culture of the left failed to advance the progressive cause.

I will be back at my desk in London on Wednesday just in time to write about Trump selling out Ukraine, an event which will change the course of European history – and not for the better.

Meanwhile, here are the full links to the summer specials.

Learning to loathe Brexit Britain: The case of Hilary Mantel Nick Cohen · Aug 8 At the start of the month, opinion pollsters for the Sunday Times found that only 29% of today’s voters would support the UK leaving the EU if the referendum were rerun. The small majority that backed Brexit in 2016 went long ago. Read full story

Many thanks for your support,

Nick