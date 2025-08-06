This piece has a paywall. To support my journalism and have access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates for the equivalent of £1.15 ($1.45) a week, please click below.

A director of a literary festival should have two unshakeable principles

She or he must believe in free debate.

And she or he must respect language and not use it, like great and petty tyrants throughout history, to obfuscate and mislead.

It is not always easy to grasp what Jenny Niven means, but as far as I can see the director of this summer’s Edinburgh International Book Festival, rejects both.

As readers went through the festival programme it became clear that Niven was operating a de facto ban on the authors who criticised gender orthodoxy.

Nowhere was there space to be found for discussion of the Sunday Times bestseller, The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheehst, (“wheehst” is Scots for “shut up”). Thirty women from all over Scotland, led by J.K Rowling, described how they had been punished for fighting the Scottish government as it tried to deny the material reality of biological sex and send rapists to women’s prisons.

How Scotland, the home of the Enlightenment, became the home of the witch hunt, was an issue worthy of serious debate, you might have thought. The more so when the Cass review has warned of the dangers of giving puberty blockers to children and the Supreme Court has upheld the arguments of gender-critical feminists..

Nor was there mention of the equally well-received Hounded: Women, Harms, and the Gender Wars – Jenny Lindsay’s grim account of how her career in the Scottish arts was destroyed when she spoke out against threats of violence from trans supporters.

When confronted by readers, Niven refused to lift the censorship. All she would commit herself to was a vague promise that “if there are books in the future published which themselves help move the conversation towards a more reparatory (sic) perspective we’d certainly consider them for the programme.”

Assuming she understands what she is saying, Niven can only mean that women who have been fired must make reparations to the men that persecuted them. As the editors of The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheehst said the demand was “outrageous” and the festival would never dream of asking other authors to accept these conditions.

As it is summer and the time for long reads, I am putting up an essay of mine on Rowling from several years ago. It challenges the assumption of the Edinburgh festival and of the liberal media across the rich world, that progressive beliefs come as a job lot, an all-in-one, take-it-or-leave-it package, and that if you dissent on any particular you should be banned.

If you believe in the paramount importance of biological sex, for example, you are out, and if you don’t, you are in.

No good writer can or should live like that. No other intelligent person can or should either.

As the dispute in her home town showed, Rowling wants the freedom to think for herself. And I think it is fair to say that she’s found it.

Rowling takes the hard road

In Troubled Blood, J.K. Rowling (writing as Robert Galbraith) shows why, for all her fame, she will never be a celebrity.

The hero Cormoran Strike is in a pub listening to his friend Polworth explain the advantages of matrimony.

“There I am trying to get my hole on a Thursday night, heading home alone again, poorer, bored shitless; I thought of the money I’ve spent chasing gash, and the hassle, and whether I want to be watching porn alone at forty, and I thought, this is the whole point. What marriage is for. Am I going to do better than Penny? Am I enjoying talking shit to women in bars? Penny and me get on all right. I could do a hell of a lot worse. She’s not bad looking. I’d have my hole already at home waiting for me, wouldn’t I?”

We are enduring a new era of Victorian respectability. The nineteenth century policed what subjects writers could discuss. The twenty-first century allows them to discuss what they want, then polices how they discuss it.

In 99 novels or TV scripts out of 100, a man admitting to “chasing gash” and seeing his wife as a reliable supplier of “hole” would be a carrier of “toxic masculinity”. His revolting words would lead to the inevitable revelation that he was a revolting man who would behave badly and end worse.

Rowling is Victorian only in her Dickensian exuberance. She has produced dozens of characters for her Strike novels, as she did for the Harry Potter stories, and even when the characters are caricatures, they ring true. Her powers of imagination and observation, and her remarkable sense of place — when she describes streets I have walked for years, I see them afresh — make the Strike series as much state-of-the-nation novels as detective stories.

If you want to describe your country as it is, rather than as the priesthood of the arts want it to be, you must be authentic. To go back to Polworth wagging his finger by the bar: blokes in pubs are more often drunk than toxic. Later in the book, Rowling shows him as a generous man, although, for understandable reasons, his wife gives him a hell of a hard time.

The refusal to play the game, to behave as propriety insists that she must, provokes an unease about Rowling that has turned into outright hatred in some quarters.

To start to understand why, imagine what she could have become when she finished the Harry Potter series in 2007.