At the start of the month, opinion pollsters for the Sunday Times found that only 29% of today’s voters would support the UK leaving the EU if the referendum were rerun. The small majority that backed Brexit in 2016 went long ago.

To be honest, I thought everyone now knew that Brexit was sold with worthless promises and had inflicted huge and continuing damage. I was wrong. As it turned out, just 71% of the public understand this.

A substantial majority of the population, I hear you say. But none of the main political parties represents us.

They forget about the national interest. They worry instead about influential minorities of “left-behind” voters in marginal seats, and about the wealthy xenophobes who fund think tanks and the press.

A suffocating atmosphere of falsity hangs over the UK as a result. The economy stagnates. Taxes rise. Public services enshittify. But leaders will not level with the public on the causes of our decline.

Meanwhile, the cliché that the British are a practical, empirical people, who didn’t fall for the lies of obvious charlatans has been smashed into tiny pieces.

To my mind, the best example of the deep disillusion in the UK is Hilary Mantel, one of the greatest novelists of our time. She bolstered England’s national myths in her Wolf Hall trilogy.

But, as only her closest friends knew, by the time of her death in 2022, she was so exasperated by the stupidity of Brexit she wanted only to emigrate. In the tributes to Mantel, which you still hear today, hardly anyone mentions her deep disillusion.

But that is no reason for us to be quiet. Not least when it is a disillusion shared by millions.

Mantel shows Thomas More as a tortured fanatic rather than a heroic Catholic martyr

In his introduction to a posthumous collection of Hilary Mantel’s essays, her editor Nicholas Pearson makes an announcement as shocking in its way as the news that the white cliffs of Dover have crumbled into the Channel or that the ravens have fled the Tower of London.

Mantel, who more than any other modern artist, reinterpreted the myths of English nationalism, had given up on England.