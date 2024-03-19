Hello there,

Just to let you know that more than 10,000 readers from every country in the world apart from Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Chad are now following me on Substack. (Clearly, I need to do more on central Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.)

As I only set-up Writing from London a little over a year ago, I am incredibly pleased to reach this milestone. I want to thank you for all your support.

I have taken to this format because it gives me the freedom to write without editors restricting my choice of subject. With Europe and the US caught between liberalism and authoritarianism, now more than ever seems to be the time to write without restriction.

Substack operates a two-tier system. I give free subscribers some articles. Meanwhile, paying subscribers have access to all articles and everything in the archives, and they can join the debates in the comment sections too.

There’s no Murdoch-style proprietor standing over my shoulder. No advertising or clickbait.

Just you and me.

If you are interested in a paid subscription, here in reverse order are the 10 most-read pieces si

nce I launched last winter. Fear not, there is a free trial for those of you who need time to make up your minds

Best wishes,

Nick

