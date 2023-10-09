Israeli police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

You might think the massacre of Jewish civilians will stop anti-Jewish hatred in Britain. Or, if that is too much to ask, you might think that the atrocities would at least merit a decent period of silence before normal service resumed.

Not a bit of it. This morning Dave Rich of the Community Security Trust, which monitors anti-Jewish hate crimes, was reading reports that racists had smashed the windows of Pita, a kosher restaurant in Golders Green. Rich’s first thought was that it could be a racially-motivated attack: a Jewish restaurant in a north London suburb famed for its large Jewish population. What were the odds? Meanwhile slogans calling for a ‘Free Palestine’ appeared on a bridge on Golders Green Road.

‘Antisemites are getting excited by the sight of dead Jews,’ Rich told me. ‘Sorry to be blunt but I am in an uncompromising mood. They’re not angry because Israeli soldiers have killed Palestinians. The sight of Hamas murdering Israeli civilians has exhilarated them instead and filled them with joy. We’ve had reports of people driving past synagogues shouting “kill the Jews” and “fuck you”.’

The violence will get worse. The Israeli government will respond to the murders by broadening its attacks on Gaza. Whether Israel has the willingness to take the casualties an occupation of the strip will bring is far from clear, but it has said Hamas had declared war and will fight back accordingly.

The Israeli counter attack will provide a new justification for attacks in the UK. Everyone who monitors anti-Jewish racism knows it. The conflict between Israel and Hamas from 8 May to 7 June 2021 produced what the Community Security Trust called “the most intense period of anti-Jewish hatred seen in the UK in recent years.” We can expect more of the same.

The violence raises questions too few people are willing to ask. When Russia commits crimes against humanity in Ukraine, no one targets Russians living in London. When Islamists murder Christians in Africa, no one calls for the death of British Muslims.

Yet, as we have learned over the weekend, if anything happens appens in Israel, Jews are targeted in the UK. If Hamas massacres Israeli civilians, Jews pay. If the Israeli Defence Forces attack Hamas, Jews pay.

In our supposedly progressive times, when anti-racism is a moral mission, few concentrate on a shameful statistic. There are only 271,000 Jews in the UK according to the last census. Yet the Home Office says that this tiny group contain the victims of a quarter of all religious hate crimes. .

There is a final inconvenient fact. Hamas is a far-right wing clerical fascist movement. It supports everything progressive people say they are against: genocide, misogyny, homophobia, and dictatorship. Sections of the Hamas charter of 1988, which contrary to the claims of Western apologists, the organisation has never renounced, are so filled with antisemitic conspiracism, they read as if Hitler wrote them.

Yet it has proved impossible for a significant minority of left-wing and liberal-minded westerners to walk and chew gum at the same time. They cannot condemn the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and deplore the crimes of its security forces, while having no truck with Islamist extremists, who in other circumstances, they would loathe.

Why are Harvard students holding Israel “entirely responsible” for the murder of Israelis, and pro-Palestinian protestors taking to the streets before the blood of the Jewish dead has even dried?

This isn’t simply a niche concern. The failure to confront antisemitism has been a disaster for the British left. All the Palestinian Solidarity Committee, or the Socialist Workers Party, or the Stop the War coalition, or the Campaign group of left-wing Labour MPs needed to do was build a barrier that excluded anti-Jewish racists from the left. They never did it. They never said that racist views were simply unacceptable in left-wing movements.

The failure to tackle antisemitism helped destroy the left’s one chance of gaining power. Polling on why Jeremy Corbyn led the Labour party to its worst defeat since 1935 in the 2019 general election found that working-class voters saw him as ‘weak, indecisive, and lacking in patriotism,’ He had ‘apparent terrorist sympathies and had failed to deal with antisemitism’ in the Labour party. They would rather vote Conservative than put up with that.

The kind explanation for the failure to confront racism and fascism is that the tidy liberal mind hates not having neat answers. If progressives accepted that Hamas was an Islamist movement from the ultra-religious right, they would have to accept that a just settlement to the Palestinian question was impossible. Of course, Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli right make peace impossible too. But liberals know how to oppose them and can imagine a day when they are gone. Radical Islam is different. It is not a part of progressives’ mental universe. It’s not just that they don’t know how to oppose it, they don’t understand what it is.

Racist stereotypes play their part. Centuries of antisemitic hatred cast Jews as rich. The new ‘woke’ identitarian ideology casts them as ‘white’. Rich, white people cannot be the victims of racism, as every right-thinking progressive knows.

The harsh answer is that, though it is in their self-interest, many on Western left cannot oppose antisemitism and radical Islam because the first two decades of the 21st century saw the Hamasification of progressive movements.