In theory, it ought to be possible for opponents of Western support for Ukraine to oppose Vladimir Putin. They could denounce Russia’s illegal invasion, condemn the rapes and the torture, and wish the Ukrainian resistance well, while still saying that the war was no concern of ours.

In theory again, it ought to be possible to dismiss George Orwell’s line about pacifism “being objectively pro-fascist” as a calumny. People who want an end to war need not be fascists, for goodness’ sake. They can be peacemakers.

I have more sympathy than other pro-western commentators with those dismissed as isolationists in the US or Little Englanders in the UK. The failure to understand them helps explain the rise of populism. If you are living in the Midwest of the United States or English Midlands what is Russia to you or you to it? Why should you care about Russian imperialism, let alone be willing to sacrifice your nation’s blood and treasure to oppose it? In Eastern Europe, Russia is a direct menace, but the Kremlin can seem a long way away if you live in the UK or Ireland, let alone Canada or the United States.

And yet, although there is no reason why opponents of helping Ukraine should support Russian fascism, the leaders of the anti-Ukraine movement across the West do in fact support Russian fascism. They are objectively and indeed demonstrably “pro-fascist”. They are not just saying that it is a “horrible” idea for the West to involve itself in “quarrel in a faraway country between people of whom we know nothing,” to quote Neville Chamberlain’s words as he abandoned Czechoslovakia to the Nazis in 1938. Chamberlain did not support the Nazis. He abhorred everything about them. He just did not want to commit the British empire to war

Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump could not be more different from Neville Chamberlain. They want to abandon Ukraine to the Russians, not because they see the war as none of the West’s business, but because they admire the Russian dictatorship and want a Russian victory.

In the past few days Elon Musk has offered a brutal lesson in how Silicon Valley capitalism has run beyond the ability of the democratic state to control it. Musk confirmed claims in a new biography that he secretly ordered his engineers to turn off his Starlink satellite network over Russian-occupied Crimea last year in order to prevent a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian fleet. “There was an emergency request from the [Ukrainian] government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol,” Musk wrote. “The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.”

Let’s take a pause here. A US citizen acted against the interests of Ukraine, a US ally, and intervened to prevent what might have been a militarily decisive attack on a US enemy’s navy. How incredible that a private individual has such power and can exercise it without any constraint from the democratically elected US government.

I would say that Musk is a contemporary version of Henry Ford, who supported Hitler and Nazi ideology in the 1930s, as Musk supports Putin today. But Henry Ford was a nobody in comparison to Elon Musk. Ford only made cars and trucks, and had no power to intervene in US foreign policy beyond the funding he gave to fascist propaganda. Musk directly intervened in a European conflict on the Russian side. He did so after talking to an unnamed Russian government official who, Musk claimed, encouraged him to believe that the proposed Ukrainian drone attack could escalate into a nuclear conflict.

In old fashioned language Musk was treasonably aiding the enemy in time of war. If such denunciations are too much for delicate 21st century sensibilities to take, can we at least say that through his control of Starlink, and of Twitter (now X) Musk is a Kremlin agent of influence? As if to prove the point, the EU showed, that since taking over Twitter, Musk allowed Kremlin backed accounts to expand their “reach”. Musk himself has propagated every variety of conspiracy theory, and was last seen blaming his financial problems on a conspiracy of – oh, go on, have a guess – of Jews! (Who could have seen that one coming?)

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote that “By not allowing Ukrainian drones to destroy part of the Russian fleet via Starlink interference, @elonmusk allowed this fleet to fire Kalibr missiles at Ukrainian cities. As a result, civilians, and children are being killed. Why do some people so desperately want to defend war criminals and their desire to commit murder? And do they now realise that they are committing evil and encouraging evil?”

It is a good question, and one which respectable middle-class people, who have never experienced extremism, struggle to answer. When we hear the fascistic and the maniacal, too often we fail to take it seriously. We think that fanatics cannot really mean what they are saying, that they are putting on a show, or saying what they are saying for effect. Respectable British readers, have a further problem.

For reasons that have not been adequately explored, the British right, and British extreme right, have stuck with Ukraine. There is nothing like the support for Putin you find in France, Hungary and, above all, on the Trump wing of the US Republican party. I suspect the centrality to our national myth of the story of Britian standing alone against a tyrannical superpower in 1940 explains why, despite all the contributions from Russian oligarchs to Tory party funds, British conservatism has held the line and defended Ukraine. As with pro-Putin sentiment on the far left, support for Russia from the UK right is confined to a handful of cranks.

Putin’s US allies therefore seem doubly strange to us. Moderate people don’t understand fanaticism, and in the case of moderate people in the UK, there are very few examples of native Putinist fanaticism to study.

But understand it we must as there is a fair chance that Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election. To my mind the best way to grasp what the contemporary extreme right is about is to pay it the compliment of believing what it says.

Powerful authoritarian men admire men like them. Trump likes dictators because he thinks he can cut deals one big guy to another. In the case of Russia, there is a further appeal. Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has shown that he wants to do to his opponents in the US what Putin has done to his opponents in Russia.

As with Trump so with Musk. His corporate success has so inflated his ego the overmighty citizen now sees himself as a global player, rather than a mere businessman.

An account in the New Yorker described Musk talking as if he is a president or a prime minister. At a conference in Aspen attended by business and political figures, the magazine reported that Musk appeared to express support for Vladimir Putin. “He was onstage, and he said, ‘We should be negotiating. Putin wants peace—we should be negotiating peace with Putin,’” Reid Hoffman, who helped start PayPal with Musk, recalled that Musk seemed to have “bought what Putin was selling, hook, line, and sinker.”

A week later, Musk tweeted a proposal for his own peace plan, which called for new referendums to redraw the borders of Ukraine, and granted Russia control of Crimea. In later tweets, Musk portrayed as inevitable an outcome favouring Russia and attached maps highlighting eastern Ukrainian territories, some of which, he argued, “prefer Russia.”

Who the hell does he think he is? No one has elected Musk, and yet he is running his own foreign policy and providing military aid to a hostile foreign power.

Silicon Valley is proving to be one hell of a lesson to those who thought that democracy and capitalism inevitably grow together. Musk is an ally of democracy’s enemies, and not just an ideological ally but a practical ally who is able through his businesses to provide concrete support to the Kremlin. Musk can ally with Putin without embarrassment because his very business success has inflated his self-importance, and made him think that he ought to be seen and deserves to be seen by the world a colossus who bestrides the narrow world.

Finally, I think that non-Americans need to grasp that a country caught up in a culture war is unable to fight any other type of war. If you listen, to the pro-Putin right, you get the sense that it believes it must be against anything the Democrats are for. The Democrats support Ukraine and therefore they must support Russia and use whatever bogus argument they can find to do it.

Biden’s US “hates Russia because it’s a Christian country,” Tucker Carlsen said the other day, as he illustrated that point.

Is there any use in unpacking the insanity behind the remark? Ukraine, like Russia, is a Christian country with religious minorities. Perhaps the fact that its Jewish religious minority has supplied Ukraine’s president is too much for a US far right that has nightmares about a Jewish conspiracy against Twitter.

I could go on, but rather than waste precious time fact-checking Carlson it’s better to understand that for a faction on the American right, Putin is attractive ideologically because of his support for anti-woke values, personally because he is a strong man autocrat who murders and imprisons his opponents, and politically because he is the enemy of the Biden administration, and by definition any enemy of the Biden administration is their friend.

For Europe that understanding cannot come soon enough. Trump may be America’s president in January 2025, in which case Europe will have to defend itself against Russia, without US support and possibly, for who knows, in the face of US opposition. The West’s greatest power could soon be in the hands of men who ally with the West’s greatest enemies. We should be far more frightened about that prospect than we are.

