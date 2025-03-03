Nick talks to the author & reporter John Sweeney who is on the ground in Kyiv

Nick Cohen and John Sweeney discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the implications of Donald Trump's apparent betrayal of Ukraine - as further revealed by the despicable ambush by Donald Trump & his side kick vice-president J.D.Vance.

Trump is now "Leader of the unfree world "

John Sweeney talks to Nick about the current situation in Ukraine and compares the current situation there to previous historical events such as to the Hungarian uprising in 1956 and the Prague Spring in 1968. John expresses his deep concern about the betrayal of America's support for Russia. John, who is currently based in Kyiv, shared his observations about the Ukrainian people's resilience and unity behind President Zelenskyy. They also discussed the postponement of elections in Ukraine, drawing parallels with Britain's decision not to hold elections during World War 2. They discuss focus the alarming support of Russia by Trump, now touted as the leader of the "unfree world."

Ukraine's growing and under-estimated military prowess

John talks about Russia's invasion & the potential influence of Russian interference in the US political system, as well as the potential for peace talks and the role of the United States under Trump's leadership.They discuss current geopolitical situation, the potential consequences of Trump's actions, and the resilience of Ukraine in the face of adversity. John also talks of the My Room Clinic with Ukrainian soldiers, the effectiveness of Ukraine's jamming of Russia's glide bomb. Ukraine has made astonishing advances in drone technology- producing approximately 2 million a year and is stockpiling Patriot missiles for future use against potential Russian attacks. Fearing the worst of Trump and his relish for appeasement, President Biden managed to provide huge amounts of military aid before he left office.

What does Putin have on Trump?

John discusses the revelations and allegations of the so-called Steele dossier - compiled by former Mi6 Moscow desk chief Christopher Steele - and whether the Kremlin has blackmailed Trump into doing its bidding. John says he investigated what turn out to be - so far, at least - unsubstantiated rumours that a Putin ex-mistress later rocked up at Trump Tower where she shacked up with Trump.

Read all about it

John is a distinguished broadcaster and author. His latest book is Murder in the Gulag the explosive account of how Putin poisoned Alexei Navalny. Another of John's most recent must reads is best-seller on Putin, The Killer in the Kremlin, published by Headline Press.

Nick Cohen's @NickCohen4 latest Substack column Writing from London on politics and culture from the UK and beyond.

