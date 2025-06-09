Droning out Trump & Putin

Global Political Challenges and Predictions

Nick Cohen and John Sweeney discuss the current state of global politics, focusing on the challenges faced by powerful leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. They highlight the recent audacious drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian strategic bomber fleets, which John Sweeney compared to calling out the "Emperor in the Kremlin with no clothes." John expresses caution about predicting the downfall of dictators, citing his past experiences with Mugabe,

Putin's Downfall and Ukraine's War

John and Nick discuss the current situation in Russia and Ukraine, focusing on Vladimir Putin's leadership and the potential for his overthrow. Sweeney shares Owen's argument that there are 3 tests before Putin's downfall: the lack of a viable successor, a crashing economy, and a competent government.

Putin's Influence on Trump

John also talks about the potential influence of Putin on Trump, referencing the Steele dossier (written by former Mi6 officer Christopher Steele.) They agree that while the dossier's claims about Trump's personal behaviour could not be proven, the allegations about Putin's intervention in the 2016 US election were accurate. John highlights the importance of understanding the geopolitical implications of Ukraine's drone attack on Russia, emphasising the need for a realistic approach to global politics.

Trump's Waning Influence and Challenges

John talks about the complex relationship between Trump and Putin, highlighting a potential compromise involving Trump's authoritarian leanings and shared worldview with Putin, despite effective sanctions against Russia that only Congress can repeal. He explained that Trump's chaotic tariff policy and proposed fiscal measures are damaging the real American economy, reducing his political capital to influence events in Ukraine. They also discuss Trump's mini-me Nigel Farage and Reform councils taking down the Ukrainian flag

Ukraine's War & British Politics

John discusses the military situation in Ukraine, noting that while Russian drones are causing problems for Ukraine, the country's huge size means it can retreat significantly before the situation becomes catastrophic. He expressed optimism that Ukraine will win the war, citing the support from the West.

Read all about it!

John @johnsweeneyroar is a distinguished broadcaster and author. His latest book is Murder in the Gulag the explosive account of how Putin poisoned Alexei Navalny. Another of John's most recent must reads is best-seller on Putin, The Killer in the Kremlin, published by Headline Press.

Nick Cohen's @NickCohen4 latest Substack column Writing from London on politics and culture from the UK and beyond.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.