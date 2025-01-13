“We have never seen anything like this” How Trump threatens the UK
The Lowdown interview with Steve Richards.
Listen here on Apple
Here on Spotify
And on every other app via this link
Steve Richards is one of the great authorities on British political history. His latest book: Turning Points: Crisis and Change in Modern Britain, from 1945 to Truss, was published by Macmillan in 2023. I always find him worth reading because he can step back and see our troubles in a broader perspective – which is what we needed as we talked about how:
The US is becoming a crazy and hostile power. Where on earth does the UK go now that we have turned our back on our European allies?
The Tories and Farage are competing to see who can bow the lowest before Trump. What will these supposed patriots do when Trump threatens the UK’s economy and defences? Will they back the US rather than the UK?
Can a timid Labour government respond to the challenge of a crisis unprecedented in our lifetime?
Below are two long – and I hope not entirely unsympathetic reads – on why so many are attracted to the populist or radical right. They are for paying subscribers only, but you can upgrade for just £1.15 ($1.40) a week on the annual subscription. There is also a free trial on offer.
I hope the first helps explain the mood of fury on today’s right. It examines how patriots can become so disgusted by their own country they end up betraying it.
The second explains why I believe that Farage’s Reform has a chance of replacing the Conservatives as the main party on the right. The reason is simple: if you are a voter concerned about immigration the Tories have betrayed your hopes again and again.
I love writing this newsletter but it is a great deal of work. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber if you can.
You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates and you will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.
Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is cheaper than the cost of the worst cup of coffee you could buy in any cafe in the developed world!
Click on the pieces below to get a taste of what is on offer. (There’s a free trial for the fainthearted.)
One thought I’ve had this week, given Millei in Argentina has sucked up to Trump since before he was elected and marketed himself as part of the global populist surge, if Argentina invaded the Falklands would America outright support Argentina?
One of the early points in this excellent podcast reminded me of a comment I wrote on January 12On Phillips O'Brien's substack about the reversal of the gains of World War II.
A few weeks ago, I had a depressing insight into the fact that a war can die. To run through a few of the wars that the United States has participated in:
The Revolutionary War has never died. Its main effect the creation of the United States has been continuously embraced since 1776.
The Civil War died in the late 1870s. The North allowed the South to reimpose virtual slavery upon African Americans in southern states. The Civil War came back to life in the 1950s with the civil rights movement.
World War I with its principle of self-determination for every ethnic group— nationhood for Poland Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, etc.— is still basically alive. However, the idea of an international body that could enforce global security has faltered in the form of the League of Nations and the United Nations.
World War II with its principle of no change in national boundaries by force, and all the rest of the post war order, used to be alive until very recently, but I now fear it is dying before our eyes. It has certainly died for the new American isolationist movement. Trump certainly does not believe in that principle. I think Trump would rather have a root canal than give further aid to Ukraine.
See the full discussion: https://phillipspobrien.substack.com/p/weekend-update-115-trump-is-openly/comments