Online authoritarians are poisoning our world

Former government behavioural warning - social media is now a tool of the authoritarians

Nick Cohen @NickCohen4 chats with behavioural scientist and author Justin Hempson-Jones @JonesHempson about the growing threat posed to our freedom by the sinister merger of government and social media oligarchy, as we're witnessing now in the US with the sinister and toxic partnership of Donald Trump & Elon Musk.

Political thugs are poisoning our minds

Justin warns that we have lost control of our information system. An unhealthy alliance of authoritarian politicians and techno-oligarchs now controls our social media ,and the influence pathways to our minds. Justin likens it to bad food, saying, " We know that the food that we constructs, the body that we inhabit for better or worse.

"And it's roughly the same with our information diets. The information that we ingest from the information environment is going to construct the thoughts and feelings and beliefs that we have, including what it is we think we're supposed to want and achieve out there in the world."

Political scammers control the toxin of propaganda

Justin describes the many the online propaganda techniques used by politician-authoritarians are like the scams used by digital criminals, adding, "they can more easily understand niche audiences and therefore tell them. what they want to hear...They will deliberately set up a fake infrastructure. So fake personas for example, and, tailor them fake personas...And this is too the type of mechanism that online politicians are using, for example, when they want to influence audiences."

Justin makes the clarion call for people to take back control of our information-influence system from the authoritarians and their corrupt techno-oligarchs who currently control it.

Read all about it

Justin's book warning of this pernicious threat faced by all of us is Influence, Understand it, use it, resist it . It's out in paperback next month but available in hardback now.

Nick Cohen's @NickCohen4 latest Substack column Writing from London on politics and culture from the UK and beyond.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.