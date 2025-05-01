Writing from London

Writing from London

Richard Edwards
12h

You're right to be sceptical. This isn’t just appeasement, it’s admiration. And that admiration is hard-wired into the MAGA ecosystem with Trump the chief cheerleader. There will be NO change in approach.

This deal is a shakedown pure and simple: minerals in exchange for vague promises, with no binding guarantees. Patrimonial diplomacy dressed up as partnership.

Europe must wake up: we are already in a war. Hope for the best, by all means, but rearm and prepare for the worst.

PS: If you visit Zelensky's official Telegram account there is nothing on this 'deal'. Nothing. And that speaks volumes.

Eva Delaney
12h

No security guarantee but still wants the minerals which may not be there. It’s sickening. Trump won’t cross Putin, IMO it’s easier for him to play at being a tough guy (by bullying Ukraine) rather than be one. He never even asked for any concessions from Putin. Putin must be laughing at Trump.

