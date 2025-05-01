At the weekend I wrote of my suspicion of journalists who raved about Trump’s brief meeting with Zelensky at the funeral of Pope Francis. I know from experience that the impression of reporters as hard-bitten hacks is not always as true as it should be. Many yearn for fantasies to come true with the ardour of the most credulous members of the public – more so on occasion, because fantasies make the best stories.

For news organisations the story of Trump renouncing his past sins and committing himself to the fight against evil at the very heart of Christendom in the Vatican was too good a fantasy to puncture with sceptical questions.

I pointed out at the time that Trump had criticised Putin before, only to go lumbering back to the Kremlin’s side like some bloated orange troll. I said that Trump was part of a pro-Russian movement on the US far right that was at best in favour of appeasement and at worst an eager cheerleader for Russian imperialism.

For all that, the US and Ukraine signed an “economic partnership” yesterday afternoon that will give Washington access to Ukraine’s critical minerals and natural resources. To call the deal neo-colonial is to understate the case. Trump is running a protection racket. Ukraine gives the US its wealth. The US provides the weapons to stop the Russian advance.

But as Kyiv desperately needs air defences to protect its people and munitions for its soldiers on the front, such scruples are irrelevant. If Kyiv must treat Washington like a bar owner paying off one mobster to protect himself from another mobster, that is an advance on Trump abandoning the country to Putin’s armies.

But is that what is happening?

Alarmingly, there are no military guarantees in the deal.

As the Financial Times explained,

“While Washington has argued that the deal is necessary for any continued US support, it does not include explicit security guarantees, and Ukraine will be beholden to it regardless of whether a peace deal is secured with Russia. However, any future US military assistance, such as contributions to Ukraine’s air defences, will be qualified as investment under the terms of the deal.”

Meanwhile there is considerable doubt about whether Ukraine has commercially viable minerals. A few months down the line, Trump may well be roaring that Ukraine has cheated him when this awkward truth finally pierces his skull.

As the former British diplomat Arthur Snell wrote

“Just because there are geological deposits of a certain mineral doesn’t mean that these are in commercial quantities or in places that are accessible. People are being asked to risk tens, maybe hundreds of millions of dollars for an uncertain outcome… Since Trump doesn’t do details, I doubt he understands any of this, preferring to think there is money underground in Ukraine waiting to be dug up.”

Then there is the fetid ideological climate, which you cannot ignore.

I look at how Putin helped Trump take power. I look at how J.D. Vance, Tucker Carlson and Trump himself parrot Russian propaganda. I look at how the US far right wants make America a Putinist country, with their boss in charge. And I wonder if this bunch of gangsters will really protect European democracy, however much money we pay them,

I hope I am wrong. If fresh US weapons deliveries arrive in Ukraine, I will happily post my apologies for misjudging the Trump administration and misleading my readers.

But for now, and as always, we should hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

