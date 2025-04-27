Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malcolm's avatar
Malcolm
10hEdited

I trust you read Philips O'Brien's newsletter;

"You know what was more important than a Trump tweet—Steve Witkoff was back in Moscow two days ago for a private, very friendly meeting with Putin and members of Putin’s inner circle. There were no threats in this meeting, just handshakes, pats on the back and smiles.

Moreover, Witkoff was alone with only an interpreter—a sure sign that Trump is handling the substance of these discussions personally and trying to cut out any source that might obstruct them or even leak what is being said. There is no public posturing here, no threats, just good friends working out a deal that they believe is in their mutual interest (and financially almost certainly is).

That is almost certainly the real story of where we are."

https://phillipspobrien.substack.com/p/weekend-update-130-concessions-that

Your sentiment that the UK has to rejoin the EU and that the EU needs to pull together and act like a United States of Europe is 100 percent correct. You can no longer rely on our government to behave sanely (and no longer can we Americans), at least not for the next 1300+ days, assuming we will ever have an election again (which seems less and less likely).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steven Lindsay's avatar
Steven Lindsay
8h

Loving the Clash video addition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture