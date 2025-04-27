I try to keep posts about our crisis free to read so that they can receive a wide audience. But, if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

If you want to know what it was like to be a flunkey at the court of an absolute monarch, or to be one of the hangers-on who surrounded every dictator and bully in history, look at this morning’s news sites.

The courtiers are aflutter at the hint that Donald Trump may not be the Putin poodle he gives every appearance of being. Maybe, they say, just maybe the mad king on the Potomac is about to switch sides and abandon Moscow.

He met President Zelensky at Pope Francis’s funeral, we read. And for 15 minutes he managed not to be rude to him.

That’s right. A whole 15 minutes – one quarter of an actual hour – went by and Trump did not insult and abuse Zelensky as he did in the White House. Nor did he repeat his lie that Ukraine had started the war.

Meanwhile and for good measure, for not one of those 15 minutes did Trump broadcast the Russian propaganda line that Zelensky was a “dictator” who ruled without “elections," as he had done so often before.

For once, Trump did not blame Ukraine for preventing peace, even as Russia deliberately targeted and murdered civilians across the country – a terror campaign, which is by all reasonable definitions a war crime.

And then – a miracle – Donald Trump went on to criticise Putin on his Truth Social platform. There was "no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas". Maybe Putin thought he could fool him, Trump continued. It “makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?'"

“Trump questions Putin's desire for peace,” said the BBC. Trump rebukes Putin after ‘historic’ Zelensky meeting, said the Times.

I am not blaming them. Given the dominance of American power, the smallest hint of a change of course by Trump is undoubtedly news.

But isn’t this pathetic?

The whole of Europe hangs on the words of a far-right foreigner, who seeks to overthrow legitimate elections and the rule of law at home, and to embolden dictators abroad. Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron engage with him like terrified parents talking down a tantruming toddler. Respectable commentators “sanewash” his pronouncements.

And I am as much a part of the problem as everyone else. For, as I am all too aware, the European contempt for Trump, which I share, is just another sign of our dependency: our rage is the reverse side of the sycophancy.

If Europe stood on its own feet, we would not care about the U.S. so much. We would feel sorry for American victims of the Republicans’ arbitrary rule. But we would not obsess about Trump, Elon Musk and the whole corrupt crew because they could not threaten our prosperity and security.

As it is, it remains the job of sceptical commentators to nitpick, and to deflate the phoney optimism of those who somehow hope that Donald Trump will, after all these years, do the right thing.

Two points need making about Trump’s supposed conversion to the cause of defending European democracy from its enemies.

The first is that the supposed toughening of his attitude towards Putin came in a statement that was clearly the work of an unhinged mind.

He spent most of his social media post attacking a reporter from the New York Times rather than outlining a new foreign policy. Trump’s amour propre and thin skin mattered more to him than the fate of Ukraine. It was only after he had rambled on about this allegedly “biased and untalented” journalist and denounced Biden, that Trump suggested, almost as an afterthought, that Putin might be stringing him along and more sanctions might be order.

I hope I am wrong, but this did not seem like a serious policy change.

Second, we have been here before. At the end of March, there was another media flurry when Trump announced that he was "very angry" and "pissed off" with Putin. Then as now, European politicians and journalists were agog at the prospect of Trump getting off his knees and opposing the Kremlin.

On that occasion Trump left us looking like credulous fools. Within hours, he forgot about Putin and doubled down on his smearing of Ukraine.

If he was “pissed off” with Putin, he had a funny way of showing it. Trump is insisting on a shameful peace settlement that gives Putin virtually everything he wants – US recognition of Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine, a lifting of sanctions and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

There’s no sign of those Carthaginian terms changing or of Trump resupplying Patriot missiles to help Ukraine defend itself.

In short, Trump is giving every impression of being what he has always been: on Putin’s side.

It is fantastically hard to see how Europe copes in a world where the United States, Russia and China are potentially hostile powers. The UK would need to rejoin the EU. The EU would have to authorise and fund a common defence policy. There would need to be a unified military command. We would have to live without, not just US troops, but the US defence industry and US intelligence support.

The task seems impossible. But if we do not undertake it, we saw our future this weekend.

Europeans will be hanging on every word of half-mad potentates and interpreting and over-interpreting their every expression for hints of what fate Trump, Putin and Xi will allow us to suffer.

