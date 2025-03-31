Farage's treason choice - King Don or the UK?

The jig is up for serial bull-shit merchant Nigel Farage

Nick Cohen talks to Chris Grey @chrisgreybrexit - author, brexit expert and emeritus professor of organisation studies about where the madness of Donald Trump and his MAGA cult have left their supporters among Britain's Radical Right con artists, such as Nigel Farage, leader of Reform.

By continuing their slavish obeisance to the US's crazed would be emperor Donald Trump, the UK's Radical Right and its leaders including Farage risk alienating those of his supporters who support Ukraine's existential fight against Putin and are coming to loath Trump and his reckless clown car administration.

Even tricksy Farage can't carry on riding 2 horses at once!

Chris Grey, one of the UK's leading experts on Brexit, says Nigel Farage and his radical right fellow-travellers have been badly caught out by Donald Trump's full fledged assault on the West. Farage's always far-fetched strategy of a brexit Brtiain forming some anglo-centric alliance with the US lies in tatters; Brexit has only further isolated the UK as the US turns its face away from Europe and throws its support behind the UK's enemies such as Putin's Russia. The UK is also now dangerously stranded between 2 stools.

Read all about it

Chris Grey is Emeritus Prof of Organisation Studies @RoyalHolloway, ex-Prof @Cambridge_Uni & @Warwickuni. Mainly analysis of Brexit (& related). @chrisgrey on BSky. Chris is also the author of Brexit Unfolded: How no one got what they wanted (and why they were never going to)

Nick Cohen's @NickCohen4 latest Substack column Writing from London on politics and culture from the UK and beyond.

