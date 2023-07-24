Ep. 9: Wither and whither the Tories? With author & Conservative Party expert - Professor Tim Bale

Send us a text

Professor Tim Bale of the Queen Mary University of London is widely looked on as the UK's keenest academic observer of the Conservative Party.



Tim's latest book The Conservative Party after Brexit (published by Polity) charts the Party's dizzying descent into populist and radical hard right Brexit populism. Have the Tories truly transmogrified into to the far right europhobic party they appear to be or are they merely aping one to appeal to the ageing reactionaries controlling local Tory constituencies, and, against the odds, cling onto power whatever the cost to the country?



Tim Bale argues the Tories are almost certainly on the way out of power- and thatb Rushi Sunak doesn't appear to have what it takes to save them.

