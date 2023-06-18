Ep 6: Ex-Conservative minister Dr Phillip Lee on how Brexit wrecked the Tories

In 2018 , Conservative MP and Europhile Dr Phillip Lee resigned as a minister from Theresa May's stricken government over what he saw as the troubling direction of Brexit. The following year, he dramatically crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the Liberal Democrats - during a speech by the disgraced former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.



Now back working as a GP in Berkshire, Phillip Lee gives a fascinating insight into the Tories' descent into nationalism, Euro-phobia and hard Brexit - a journey dictated by the Party's dwindling, rapidly ageing and largely reactionary constituency association members.



Nick asks Philip about his reasons for joining the Conservative Party. They discuss his initial interest in joining the Tories and how he initially saw them as a natural home for him. Phillip immediately foresaw disaster when David Cameron insisted on going ahead with a referendum on EU membership in June 2016. From that moment on, he thought the Tories were "toast."

