The misogyny industry

Manosphere's Political Influence Discussed

Nick Cohen talks to author James Bloodworth about his new book which explores the toxic so-called "Manosphere", focusing on its origins and influence, particularly in the context of political movements like Donald Trump's campaign. James highlighted his book, "Lost Boys," which explores the manosphere's impact and is set to be released on June 5th.

Origins of the Manosphere Movement

James explained the origins of the manosphere, which emerged from pickup artist communities in the early 2000s. He described how pickup artists viewed seduction as a science and gender relations as a power game, attracting both men seeking advice on social interactions and those with darker, manipulative intentions. James noted that the movement often targeted neurodivergent men and sold expensive courses based on essentialist gender ideas, leading to a culture focused on conquest and objectification of women.

Pickup Culture and Online Extremism

James discussed his experience with a pickup boot camp, describing it as expensive and objectifying, but noting that some counterintuitive advice, such as being more of a challenge rather than nice, was helpful. He explained how the pickup artist scene evolved into more political and conspiratorial rhetoric, leading to the emergence of the Incel movement and increased misogyny. James also highlighted the role of algorithms in radicalising individuals by funnelling them towards increasingly dark and political content online.

Manosphere Radicals and Social Influence

James and Nick discussed the radicalisation process within the manosphere and how figures like Jordan Peterson can unintentionally influence their audience towards extreme right-wing views. James explained that content creators often lean into controversial topics to increase their audience and revenue, which can lead to self-radicalisation. They also touched on the phenomenon of "gamer gaze," where young men online suddenly turn against women, and the role of social media algorithms in promoting extreme content. The conversation highlighted the complex interplay between individual circumstances, cultural messages, and the influence of charismatic figures in shaping political and social views.

Right-Wing Resurgence in the 2010s

James discussed the rise of right-wing movements in the 2010s, focusing on how liberal feminism and identity politics created resentment among certain groups. They explored how this resentment was harnessed by right-wing influencers and politicians, including Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, who capitalized on "loser culture" and anti-establishment sentiment. James highlighted the shift in media and journalism towards clickbait and contrarian content, which helped spread right-wing ideologies.

