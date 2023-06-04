Ep 4: The English and the end of the United Kingdom

Nick Cohen speaks to historian and author James Hawes about the crisis of Englishness and the consequences this crisis is having on the rest of the United Kingdom. James, the author of internationally acclaimed The Shortest History of England , reveals how this crisis has deep historical and geographical roots that have dictated the turbulent history of our islands and could bring an end to the United Kingdom itself. This crisis is being brought to a head by the English nationalists, who now dominate the modern Tory Party, and their Brexit crusade that has shattered the bonds of Union, and much else besides.



James sees the Tories becoming more extreme following their expected defeat at the next election, an inevitable consequence of a two-party system that forces a vanquished political party to tack ever more to its ideological core. This will further strengthen the hands of other nationalists in Scotland and elsewhere.

