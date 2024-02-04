Writing from London

Writing from London

Writing from London
The Lowdown from Nick Cohen
Ep 28: The Left's failure to confront the Trumpism menace with writer Matt Johnson
0:00
-40:11

Ep 28: The Left's failure to confront the Trumpism menace with writer Matt Johnson

Nick Cohen's avatar
Nick Cohen
Feb 04, 2024
Share

Send us a text

Nick Cohen gets The Lowdown  from US journalist and author Matt Johnson on the threat posed - yet again - by Donald Trump and his deranged far right MAGA cult that has captured the Republican Party.

Matt - @mattjj89 - the author of  How Hitchens can save the Left, explains how there is little evidence so far of a  tangible centre-left coalition to confront Trump - who is a dead cert to be  the Republicans' nomination to run for the presidency in 2024, despite facing 91 felony charges.. 

Incredibly, despite trying to overturn the result of the 2020 general election and provoking the January 6th insurrection, Trump is running against the incumbent Joe Biden who is 80 now and will be 86 were he to survive a second stint in the White House.

Trump himself is 78 but exudes a certain demonic energy in comparison with Biden whose age and unpopular running mate, Vice-President Harris Kamala Harris, could prove to be telling factors counting against a successful re-run.

Nick asks  Matt what can be done to save the US and the world from the undoubted calamity of a second Trump  presidency?

Support the show


Listen to The Lowdown from Nick Cohen for in-depth analysis of the issues and events that shape our lives and futures. From Ukraine to Brexit, from Trump to the Tories - we hope to keep you informed - and sane! @NickCohen4

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture