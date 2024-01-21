Ep 26: The Post Office scandal & the curse of British managerialism with economist Chris Dillow

Send us a text

Nick Cohen gets The Lowdown from Chris Dillow, the economist, and author of the Stumbling and Mumbling blog.



Chris - @CJFDillow - is a keen commentator on British managerialism - the curse of incompetence and privileged entitlement that led to the Post Office scandal and blights much of modern Britain today.



Chris explains how modern Britain seems to reject competent management - opting instead for psychopaths and incompetents - often a combination of the two - who practise "managerialism" rather than efficient management that prioritises the good over bad.



All too often, today's hirers prize over-confidence - preferably relayed with private school tones - over quietly stated and competent management.



The result is a UK - beset by management scandals - where nothing seems to work.







Listen to The Lowdown from Nick Cohen for in-depth analysis of the issues and events that shape our lives and futures.

