Ep 24: How the Radical Right of Reform could destroy the Tories - with Rob Ford



Nick Cohen gets The Lowdown from Professor Rob Ford of Manchester University on the epic civil war looming in a 2024 general election on the radical right of British politics between the Tories and Nigel Farage's latest vehicle for fantasy politics - Reform.



Brexit, Liz Truss, crippling interest rate rises, a flat-lining economy with booming immigration, and the cost of living crisis are just a few of the disasters visited on the UK by the radical right since the 2016 EU referendum.



Rob explains the differences between the far right right and the radical right. Rob, a leading academic and author of Revolt on the Right, explains how the Tories are caught on the horns of a dilemma.



Do the Tories continue apeing Faragist politics and continue to alienate traditional middle class Tory voters in the key battlegrounds of the Home Counties? Or do they try to tack to the centre and upset the ageing crackpots in their constituency parties and their Red Wall working class one-time Brexit supporters? Are they in danger of alienating both groups and everyone else in between?

