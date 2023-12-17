Writing from London

Ep 22: Another fine Tory mess - The great Rwanda farce with immigration lawyer Colin Yeo
Ep 22: Another fine Tory mess - The great Rwanda farce with immigration lawyer Colin Yeo

Nick Cohen
Dec 17, 2023
Nick Cohen gets The Lowdown from barrister and writer Colin Yeo on the Tories' never ending Rwanda farce and the dog's breakfast they have made of the UK's asylum & immigration regime.

When the UK flounced out of the European Union, it also walked away from a returns policy that meant asylum seekers could be returned to the first safe EU country they arrived in.

Now the Tories are stuck with the preposterous and performatively cruel policy of exporting refugees to Rwanda which they desperately hope will deter future asylum seekers.  However,  they have  been thwarted by the courts so far. Now, they squabble among themselves about how to get their madcap scheme off the ground and dream of getting just one refugee on the plane to Kigali!

