Ep 2: From Kyiv with John Sweeney

Get The Lowdown from Nick Cohen with veteran reporter and author John Sweeney on Putin and Russia's illegal war against Ukraine. John, the author of a recent book on Putin called "Killer in the Kremlin", discusses with Nick the possibilities for a Ukrainian victory as well as what defeat would mean for Putin's regime. Will Putin fall if Ukraine wins further key battles and eventually takes Crimea? Who or what will replace Russia's dictator and what would that mean for all of us?

Listen to The Lowdown from Nick Cohen for in-depth analysis of the issues and events that shape our lives and futures.

