Ep 18: Boris Johnson's poisoned legacy with historian Robert Saunders

Nick Cohen gets the Lowdown from Dr Robert Saunders, the historian and author, who is based at Queen Mary University of London where he specialises in modern British history, from the early 19th century to the present.



Nick and Robert discuss the poisoned legacy of Boris Johnson and why so many people voted for him in December 2019 and continue to support, despite the obvious failure of Brexit and his cataclysmic bungling of the pandemic as is being revealed in the Covid Inquiry.



Robert is one of the best observers of the modern political scene and is currently researching a new history of democracy in Britain. His recent book Yes to Europe! examined the Britain of the 70's and the 1975 referendum to join what was then called the European Economic Community (EEC) - a fore-runner of the European Union.

Support the show



Listen to The Lowdown from Nick Cohen for in-depth analysis of the issues and events that shape our lives and futures. From Ukraine to Brexit, from Trump to the Tories - we hope to keep you informed - and sane! @NickCohen4

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.