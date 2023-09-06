Ep 10: Breaking the Brexit Omerta with Peter Foster of the Financial Times

This week, GetThe Lowdown from Nick Cohen with Peter Foster, Public Policy Editor of the Financial Times and expert on all things Brexit. @PMDFoster



This month, Cannongate publishes Peter's much-anticipated new book What went wrong with Brexit, and what we can do about it.



Probably, not every much for the moment seems to be the answer posed by the book title.



Brexit has crashed and burned - taking the country with it. But no one wants to talk about it - despite the rolling catastrophe of this failed populist experiment. That goes for the usual Tory-Kipper B.S merchants who mis-sold Brexit, and Labour which looks set to inherit the mess after the next election.



Peter Foster explains that Brexit isn't just a one-off disaster like the 2007/'08 Financial Crash - it just keeps on taking, and tanking.



He says Brexit is a "chronic condition - a permanent structural disadvantage" . The country's incompetent Tory government has managed to pull off a "reverse trade deal" with its biggest and most important trade bloc.



Peter and Nick discuss the strange political Omerta that has descended on Brexit and the sullen response of the brexiteers who are witnessing the failure of their pet project in real time and insist we must all live with it and put up with it.



Can the country ever have a sensible discussion about relations with the EU or is it doomed for ever to have the millstone of #brexit around its neck? Will the EU ever take seriously any UK attempt for closer relations or has it written off the country as unreliable and terminally euro-phobic?









Listen to The Lowdown from Nick Cohen for in-depth analysis of the issues and events that shape our lives and futures. From Ukraine to Brexit, from Trump to the Tories - we hope to keep you informed - and sane! @NickCohen4

