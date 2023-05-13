Ep 1: The liberal despair of Rafael Behr

Writers and columnists Nick Cohen and Rafael Behr discuss the events that have shaped our world and dominated their personal and professional lives. Rafel discusses his new book - Politics - A Survivor's Guide.

Rafel discusses how the impact of #Brexit and the wave of nationalist fervour in its wake has shaped his attitude to politics and the UK.

Support the show



Listen to The Lowdown from Nick Cohen for in-depth analysis of the issues and events that shape our lives and futures. From Ukraine to Brexit, from Trump to the Tories - we hope to keep you informed - and sane! @NickCohen4

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.