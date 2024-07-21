Joe Biden has stepped aside from the US presidential race. He’s done the right thing in my view. He was clearly too old for the job, and all the evidence showed that he was gifting the next election to Trump.
He’s staying on as president and pretty much endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris as his successor.
What do you think should happen next?
As a foreigner, it seems obvious to me that the Democrats should just choose the candidate best placed to beat Trump at an open convention.
But do they have time for that?
Would the process smash the Democratic party?
Does it, in other words, have to be Harris?
And, if so, can Harris beat Trump?
Here is Yascha Mounk, who I always listen to
"The best thing for Democrats to do now is to stage a genuinely open competition for who should oppose Trump in the presidential race. Voters deserve a say in who represents them, and Kamala Harris was not on primary ballots in either 2020 or 2024. And the competition, even if messy, is likely to strengthen Democrats: Either they find a candidate whom voters prefer to Harris; or Harris will go into November strengthened by a democratic show of support for her.
But that course of action may not be likely. The Democrats—and the wider pundit class—ignored Biden’s failing health for months and years. Once it became impossible to ignore, they (and he) wasted additional weeks on hemming and hawing about what to do. Now, August’s Democratic National Convention and November’s elections are perilously close. Biden, briefly after announcing his decision, gave his full backing to Harris to become the nominee."
Link here https://open.substack.com/pub/yaschamounk/p/after-joe?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=333vp
An argument I’ve heard against that is they lose a month having to wait until the convention before knowing who the nominee is, but if it does show the Democrats in a good light maybe it wouldn’t be a wasted month at all. Also, Harris would have access to the funds raised by the Biden-Harris campaign whereas I don’t think another candidate would, at least not directly.
Whoever it takes. This is a hinge moment in history. Dems…be bold, be imaginative. Trump is BEATABLE. Just give Americans a good choice.
Michelle Obama would not stand ever-too sane. Personally, I would just get Nany Pelosi to put forward Gavin Newson and go with him. At this point in the cycle, tallness, handsomeness and white maleness all have points recommending them. They surely must be rational enough to minimise risk. And Gretchen Whitmer(sp?)as veep
Black and female also have advantages - Trump is a racist and a misogynist who has enacted laws to take control of female bodies.
Also, my understanding is that by voting for Harris as VP the voters were endorsing her as a replacement for Biden if that was required. Most of what I’ve read says that includes running for president if Biden stands down. Anyway, it does look like the Democrats are coalescing around VP Harris.
I an 100% behind Kamala Harris for both practical and political reasons. I would have voted for Joe Biden in a coma, I am not an undecided or young voter. Those are the people who need to be persuaded to vote for the Democratic candidate against Trump. I am not looking for ideal, I am looking for competent. Someone moderate enough to attract the anti-trumpers. Her hard on crime record will help there. Someone forward looking on environment and gun control to appeal to the young. Someone who will defend NATO, Ukraine, and our allies. Someone pro-choice. A prosecutor who can take on the felon. She is wonderfully positioned for a kind of “morning in America” campaign, and to hold high the torch that Biden has just passed to the future.
One thing we miss Kay, or I miss at any rate, is that as VP she is a self-effacing figure. Time for her to come out of her shell
Which assumes there is something inside the shell.
If Harris represents "morning in America" there's a real danger the entire electorate will stay under the duvet on polling day.
As President she would have to be a politician, not a lawyer good at beating up felons in courtrooms.
Kamala has a strong case - a VP succeeding in office is almost boringly normal. And like the UK electorate boring competence may be what a substantial portion of the electorate can get behind. The choice of VP should be as 'traditional' as possible. With a view to the votes of women, and the ethnic minorities in the swing States. Driving the Trumpistas into a corner - focussing on their irrationality - their willingness to destroy the Constitution. For as we know populists can be defeated by the promise of competence, and the prospect of results not noise. Is that too much to hope for? Perhaps.
I agree Frank.
Who should Kamala choose as Veep?
The truth is - you're STUCK with Harris.
And you're desperately trying to big her up.
It's unclear whether Harris possesses any competence whatever.
She's effectively completely untried.
If she's elected it will be thanks to gender bias and racial bias, as you make admirably clear.
On the contrary, if she’s elected it will be because she’s overcome unadmitted misogyny and racism, especially among Republicans. And she’s a ferocious debater. If Trump’s ego overcomes his commonsense (a sure bet) and he agrees to debate her, she will wipe the floor with him and instantly instal herself as a viable choice.
So she's a gifted courtroom lawyer (like Tony Blair) ?
How does that in even the tiniest degree equip her to be the most powerful person on earth ?
And if the misogyny and racism (that you ASSUME are rife among Republicans) are as bad as you say, she won't be elected, will she ?
Another former public prosecutor just got elected and gives an amazing impression Just saying
The US political world has the habit of throwing up impressive VP to President figures. Teddy Roosevelt and Harry Truman come to mind. Kamala's record was not unimpressive.
Her record is non-existent.
Put in charge of the situation on the (Southern) Border, she never even visited the Border !
Harris is competent. That’s probably why we have heard nothing about her over here since she became VP - she’s boring news.
One difficulty with that is why the people that vote for Trump, do so. It’s very difficult for non-Americans to understand. (It’s very difficult for many Americans to understand.) the cult of personality surrounding presidential candidates is very different. And all the reasons why in most of Europe for example, someone like him is unelectable, boost his suppprters as if they are supplicants.
Also, Kamala is not that well regarded by many moderates in the US; but for her to step aside gives the impression the Democratic Party is weak and lacking ideas never mind a decent presidential candidate. And they may be right. Tragically.
I think that Harris is regarded well enough compared to alternatives.
Regarding all those Trump voters that you don’t understand, did you understand all those people that voted for populist Boris Johnson?
Some people think a clever politician is someone personable,
chatty, emotive like Johnson, Farage or Trump.. Once asked one of my students why voting Johnson? - he replied 'he's like one of us' They never are of course. They lie, deceive & are chaotic but they tap into something which hooks up with the needs of the less informed, generally non college & less affluent who think politics is like X
factor. It's the way the Right Wing have recaptured votes in US/UK in recent history because the Left/Centre Left have failed to show voters that social democracy is most effective at producing socities with better jobs, education, healthcare etc - social mobility, less inequality like Norway, Finland, Denmark, even Canada, NZ or Australia or Germany before. The left are not offering a dream our parents believed in.
But with Trump he's a felon. He tried to overturn an American election. Should be easy to prevent the fall & decline of USA.
In UK of course Sunak , Tories, lost because their 14 years of NeoLiberalism was exposed for all to see in that all the public
services - everything -had finally collapsed.
Agree with the lack of understanding of people who adored Boris Johnson in the UK and the 52% of women (alleged) who voted for Trump in 2016. I think we have to face the fact that there are unknown unknowns that rational thought will never penetrate. Regarding the Democrats choice of action on Biden’s condition I appreciate that however much it would be possible in the UK for Biden to resign the Presidency and for Harris to be appointed, this is a major step in US history and unprecedented. If Biden has to resign the Democrats may have to appoint Harris as President. When Nixon resigned in 1974 his elected VP had already gone so the new VP simply became President.
The political consensus ignored 35-40% of the electorate, who were noticed (if at all) only to be denounced or derided.
Trump - unlike any of the established politicians of either party - spoke to those voters whom the consensus (the Uniparty) had buried, and supported many of their views
In return, that 35-40% of the electorate like Trump.
Is that just too difficult for the giant minds who oppose Trump to understand ?
Add in the mix an aggressive right wing media that both in USA and UK over last 8 years or so has generally misinformed the voters by falsely claiming social democracy does not work & demonising anyone, any group who do not fit the nasty politics of the Far Right
Of course the press is rooting for an open convention, because the press would get paid in clicks. Don't fall for this garbage. An open convention only means that the delegates (ie. party bosses) would decide the nominee. The Democratic primary voters, 14 million of us, voted for Biden with the full knowledge that Harris might have needed to step up.
An open convention would be LESS democratic than than Harris succeeding Biden. And no one in their right mind believes that there is time for a second primary campaign when the people would have the opportunity to vote. We have already done that.
It's tough enough for the Democrats as is. In every election since 1952, whenever the incumbent stepped aside, the challenger won. In '52, Truman stepped aside and Eisenhower won. Moreover, lots of people have has been thinking about 1968 and how Johnson's quitting opened the way for Nixon. Then in 1976, after Nixon had resigned, Carter beat Ford. In 1980, when Edward Kennedy challenged Carter, that left Carter weaker when he faced Reagan. And so on...
I don't know if Harris can beat Trump to answer the last question. The point is, a different candidate would need to raise a ton of money fast (Harris cannot give the Biden-Harris campaign treasury to another candidate without the consent of every donor) and have JFK style charisma to shoot from relative obscurity to victory in this short a time.
Moreover, while AOC is not exactly my fave she said something very cogent this week when she noted that no one she spoke with in the "Dump Biden" camp actually had a plan for what to do next. I would have expected at least that much from Speaker Emerita Pelosi, the most distinguished member of that group. Apparently she too is flying by the seat of her pants. That's inexcusable in my view.
If Biden actually resigned the Presidency, Harris would become the incumbent President and that would make her a stronger candidate. Having said that... lots of people don't like Harris. She has a great deal of work to do.
If anyone has anything close to an obvious solution I would love to hear it.
That is such a good and grim point
I know it won't happen as Dem base wouldn't have it, but part of me thinks picking someone like Adam Kinzinger for VP would be very interesting. Never Trumper. Went after Jan 6th rioters and might just have the pulling power to attract some Nikki Haley primary voters. As I say, it wont happen . But Harris will need to build a broad centrist coalition like Starmer did. Not time to locate the activist base.
Governor of Pennsylvania looks good to me for that reason
That's a very good point. He was astute and humane in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump or and the death of the rally attendee.
Placate even.. sigh
Don't worry. I do it all the tim
Is “All the Tim” the name of your new band? If so, I love it.
If it is Harris, which I think is more likely than not, she has to approach the debate like she is prosecuting Trump
Yes but without prosecuting his supporters. It's not easy
You can debate or you can prosecute; but not both simultaneously.
In a sensible country almost anyone would be able to beat Trump, but there is not much evidence that the US is a sensible country,
No, the Dems killed sensible USA.
Harris it has to be. Otherwise, more and more weeks of “Dems in disarray.” She’s up to it. Just par her with a strong, conventional white guy governor, senator from a swing state. My earl money is on Se. Mark Kelly (AZ).
Biden would have beaten him.
A man who never demanded blind anything.
A man who has steadied the globe in the face of sheer evil.
Now.. Harris must deliver... but she is not the only one.
Voting for a president is voting for a side.
We are all on the ballot... our versions of a world.. of a future.
Dumping on Biden will not do.. it was illustrative of low character... of a lack of character.. but he has led with humility and selflessness once again... and rightly backed Harris.
I genuinely cannot how it can be anyone else. Leaving everything else aside they're running out of time
Biden should now resign from the presidency so Harris can finish his term. There should be an open nominating convention where Harris is just one of the candidates for nomination. That is Plan B of Allan Lichtman as well as my plan! So obvious and clear and fair.
If Harris finishes Biden’s term can she stand again if she wins?
I don't think she can!
LBJ could have run in 1968 after having finished JFK’s term and then had his own full term. I think they’re not allowed to be elected to the presidency more than twice.
Yes, two full terms is allowed. Whether a short interim counts as a full term is unknown. She should replace Biden to show her competence and experience. She is not a novice!
Definitely not. Biden focuses on finishing his work - especially with rectifying the Supreme Court. Let Harris focus on campaigning.
I think one should bear in mind that the prospect of alienating Black and south Asian female voters by not electing Harris to the ticket could cost the Democrats the election - especially as some polls are revealing that well over twenty percent of African-American males are planning to vote for the former cashed-up-bogan-in-chief.
A former prosecutor is a formidable pick against Trump.
I would like a public contest to take the spotlight off the Orange balloon.
A Democrat contest would not be using the firehose of lies trick, swamping the media's capacity to question, and could major on bringing the mad project 2025 stuff to public attention.
A big puzzle for the DNC, but play it right and it could clear the decks in Congress.
The Republican Party is now more of a cult than a party, needs a voters stay home intervention.
Trump has disowned Project 2025.
Really, which side of his mouth were you listening to?
Trump disowning Project 2025 (yawn). Really?
leaving aside he should have gone in a statesman like way and to a year of celebratory greatness last year OR EVEN March....too many democrats are blinded by what they want not what will win....I cant see Harris not getting it now BUT she at least needs (a not woman) a winner beside her. She is also a disasater for Nato - she has never been to Europe and has absolutely no feeling for any of geo politics mind you Biden had and it was wrong and prejudiced and stale (ie Afghan)
Kamala Harris will be relentlessly targeted over her brief handling of migration, she can’t win….The democrats need to find an alternative quickly…
Whatever happens now - Trump is odds on to win whoever takes the reigns of the Democratic nag - one thing is for sure...that the Democrats and much of the supportive media have been gaslighting the world by pretending Biden was fit and well. They've made collosally bad decisions- hiding Biden's mental degeneration and desperately trying to keep Trump off the ticket through the courts, the staggering hypocrisy of the totally undemocratic stratgey of using the courts to keep him off the ticket, which has horribly backfired....even the lukewarm response to the assassination attempt - most of them secretly wishing the bullet was half an inch closer in its trajectory (which showed in their feigned sympathy), their cowardice over Israel, ditching of principles ( desperate to keep the pro Hamas/Palestinian mob of Democrats votes onside )....all of these terrible decisions and more have contributed to this moment in time. They have lost credibility on a global scale...have been weak and downright dishonest so whatever transpires is very much of their own making and Harris - another mediocrity wrapped up in the stodgy identitarian glue - has as much chance of beating Trump as Biden has of completing this mornings cryptic crossword.
There's a very small chance that Biden will be genuinely incapacitated before the end of his term, requiring Harris to take over the presidency. Given that she is already nominated for re-election as Vice President in November (albeit under Biden's now-forgone nomination), how would it look to the voters if the Democratic Party were to declare a preference for another candidate when Harris was actually installed in the Oval Office?
To me, Kamala looks robotic, the product of some high-powered AI robotics.
Or possibly she's a clone.
And in a country like the USA, where most women are clones or robots, she should do very well.
Are you a troll, Tony, or just someone who enjoys being a gadfly? Would you EVER acknowledge Trump’s evil and criminality?
Are you a clone Tony?
Now I see you
Biden’s replacement needs to have a democratic mandate. That is an essential part of the US nomination process. How this is achieved in a very short space I don’t know.
She already has a democratic mandate. She was voted in as VP - the president’s deputy.
Harris does just not look like a winner.
I think SHaprio is wrong both because he’s from the state where someone tried to assassinate Trump and, I hate to say it, because he’s Jewish. That pairing would not read well in the heartland.
Regrettably, I agree. There is a lot of silent anti-semitism in the U.S. (as there is misogyny and racism), and this is no time to give anyone an excuse for not voting against Trump. The day will come, eventually, when the U.S. elects a Jewish President (or VP) but in these fraught times it’s not now.
Nick, you recently wrote so well how, when facing Fascism, it's necessary to be as pragmatic as possible. I don't know what would mean in this instance. Instinctively I favour an open contest at the Democratic Convention. But is that less or more pragmatic? There is not a lot of time for them to decide. Incredibly important - it goes without saying.
Whoever it takes. James Carville has an interesting idea for a mini-primary at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/08/opinion/biden-democratic-nominee.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare&sgrp=c-cb
It’s almost as if old ‘sleepy Joe’ planned it all along, but it is a good move. Whatever happens in November, the Democrats need to get their act together for the future. The Republicans already have their own fascist in waiting in JDV.
Imagine this was happening with no podcasts, substacks, rolling news, internet….
I watched Biden’s (IIFC) acceptance speech. We were in lockdown in Co Mayo, it was 3-4 AM. I never thought I would hear a US President say ‘the middle class built America, and the unions built the middle class.’ It choked me up as well as astonished me.
No. God No.
Apparently the ‘Big Donors’ were (according to AOC on social media y’day) pushing for Harris to be dropped as well as Biden
That's not going to happen, surely
I have read that those donors are all coming back.
I think it has to be Harris - for the avoidance of chaos and alienating voters. Plus I would go with Shawn Fain from UAW as VP and go for broke. Harris never impressed me but it is the only way forward.
I don’t agree. An open contest is better than a coronation. If she wins that contest, she’ll emerge much stronger.
But when she was voted in as VP that was an endorsement for presidency in the event that the president position becomes vacant. This is an extension of that.
Michelle Obama… is the only person who stands a chance.
Ooh running someone who is famous for who she married. Didn't work for Mrs Clinton!!!!
Long shot.. but for over 2 years I’ve thought Biden cant do it .. who could Michelle.. shes smart enough and shes not Hilary…
Hillary Clinton served two terms in the Senate and was Obama's Secretary of State for a couple of years.
That’s a counsel of despair - she doesn’t want to do it. Almost anyone should be able to beat Trump, knowing what we know and learning from Clinton 2016.
The Democrats are incapable of learning anything. They're far too arrogant to be wise.
btw What do we "know" ?
Nothing that will harm Trump.
You appear to be an Optimist ("a pessimist who is badly informed").
I ve heard that too .. but cometh the hour ..
Biden goes Trump weakened?
Biden goes Trump weakened?
Biden goes Trump weakened?
Joe Biden has stepped aside from the US presidential race. He’s done the right thing in my view. He was clearly too old for the job, and all the evidence showed that he was gifting the next election to Trump.
He’s staying on as president and pretty much endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris as his successor.
What do you think should happen next?
As a foreigner, it seems obvious to me that the Democrats should just choose the candidate best placed to beat Trump at an open convention.
But do they have time for that?
Would the process smash the Democratic party?
Does it, in other words, have to be Harris?
And, if so, can Harris beat Trump?
Here is Yascha Mounk, who I always listen to
"The best thing for Democrats to do now is to stage a genuinely open competition for who should oppose Trump in the presidential race. Voters deserve a say in who represents them, and Kamala Harris was not on primary ballots in either 2020 or 2024. And the competition, even if messy, is likely to strengthen Democrats: Either they find a candidate whom voters prefer to Harris; or Harris will go into November strengthened by a democratic show of support for her.
But that course of action may not be likely. The Democrats—and the wider pundit class—ignored Biden’s failing health for months and years. Once it became impossible to ignore, they (and he) wasted additional weeks on hemming and hawing about what to do. Now, August’s Democratic National Convention and November’s elections are perilously close. Biden, briefly after announcing his decision, gave his full backing to Harris to become the nominee."
Link here https://open.substack.com/pub/yaschamounk/p/after-joe?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=333vp
An argument I’ve heard against that is they lose a month having to wait until the convention before knowing who the nominee is, but if it does show the Democrats in a good light maybe it wouldn’t be a wasted month at all. Also, Harris would have access to the funds raised by the Biden-Harris campaign whereas I don’t think another candidate would, at least not directly.
Whoever it takes. This is a hinge moment in history. Dems…be bold, be imaginative. Trump is BEATABLE. Just give Americans a good choice.
Michelle Obama would not stand ever-too sane. Personally, I would just get Nany Pelosi to put forward Gavin Newson and go with him. At this point in the cycle, tallness, handsomeness and white maleness all have points recommending them. They surely must be rational enough to minimise risk. And Gretchen Whitmer(sp?)as veep
Black and female also have advantages - Trump is a racist and a misogynist who has enacted laws to take control of female bodies.
Also, my understanding is that by voting for Harris as VP the voters were endorsing her as a replacement for Biden if that was required. Most of what I’ve read says that includes running for president if Biden stands down. Anyway, it does look like the Democrats are coalescing around VP Harris.
I an 100% behind Kamala Harris for both practical and political reasons. I would have voted for Joe Biden in a coma, I am not an undecided or young voter. Those are the people who need to be persuaded to vote for the Democratic candidate against Trump. I am not looking for ideal, I am looking for competent. Someone moderate enough to attract the anti-trumpers. Her hard on crime record will help there. Someone forward looking on environment and gun control to appeal to the young. Someone who will defend NATO, Ukraine, and our allies. Someone pro-choice. A prosecutor who can take on the felon. She is wonderfully positioned for a kind of “morning in America” campaign, and to hold high the torch that Biden has just passed to the future.
One thing we miss Kay, or I miss at any rate, is that as VP she is a self-effacing figure. Time for her to come out of her shell
Which assumes there is something inside the shell.
If Harris represents "morning in America" there's a real danger the entire electorate will stay under the duvet on polling day.
As President she would have to be a politician, not a lawyer good at beating up felons in courtrooms.
Kamala has a strong case - a VP succeeding in office is almost boringly normal. And like the UK electorate boring competence may be what a substantial portion of the electorate can get behind. The choice of VP should be as 'traditional' as possible. With a view to the votes of women, and the ethnic minorities in the swing States. Driving the Trumpistas into a corner - focussing on their irrationality - their willingness to destroy the Constitution. For as we know populists can be defeated by the promise of competence, and the prospect of results not noise. Is that too much to hope for? Perhaps.
I agree Frank.
Who should Kamala choose as Veep?
The truth is - you're STUCK with Harris.
And you're desperately trying to big her up.
It's unclear whether Harris possesses any competence whatever.
She's effectively completely untried.
If she's elected it will be thanks to gender bias and racial bias, as you make admirably clear.
On the contrary, if she’s elected it will be because she’s overcome unadmitted misogyny and racism, especially among Republicans. And she’s a ferocious debater. If Trump’s ego overcomes his commonsense (a sure bet) and he agrees to debate her, she will wipe the floor with him and instantly instal herself as a viable choice.
So she's a gifted courtroom lawyer (like Tony Blair) ?
How does that in even the tiniest degree equip her to be the most powerful person on earth ?
And if the misogyny and racism (that you ASSUME are rife among Republicans) are as bad as you say, she won't be elected, will she ?
Another former public prosecutor just got elected and gives an amazing impression Just saying
The US political world has the habit of throwing up impressive VP to President figures. Teddy Roosevelt and Harry Truman come to mind. Kamala's record was not unimpressive.
Her record is non-existent.
Put in charge of the situation on the (Southern) Border, she never even visited the Border !
Harris is competent. That’s probably why we have heard nothing about her over here since she became VP - she’s boring news.
One difficulty with that is why the people that vote for Trump, do so. It’s very difficult for non-Americans to understand. (It’s very difficult for many Americans to understand.) the cult of personality surrounding presidential candidates is very different. And all the reasons why in most of Europe for example, someone like him is unelectable, boost his suppprters as if they are supplicants.
Also, Kamala is not that well regarded by many moderates in the US; but for her to step aside gives the impression the Democratic Party is weak and lacking ideas never mind a decent presidential candidate. And they may be right. Tragically.
I think that Harris is regarded well enough compared to alternatives.
Regarding all those Trump voters that you don’t understand, did you understand all those people that voted for populist Boris Johnson?
Some people think a clever politician is someone personable,
chatty, emotive like Johnson, Farage or Trump.. Once asked one of my students why voting Johnson? - he replied 'he's like one of us' They never are of course. They lie, deceive & are chaotic but they tap into something which hooks up with the needs of the less informed, generally non college & less affluent who think politics is like X
factor. It's the way the Right Wing have recaptured votes in US/UK in recent history because the Left/Centre Left have failed to show voters that social democracy is most effective at producing socities with better jobs, education, healthcare etc - social mobility, less inequality like Norway, Finland, Denmark, even Canada, NZ or Australia or Germany before. The left are not offering a dream our parents believed in.
But with Trump he's a felon. He tried to overturn an American election. Should be easy to prevent the fall & decline of USA.
In UK of course Sunak , Tories, lost because their 14 years of NeoLiberalism was exposed for all to see in that all the public
services - everything -had finally collapsed.
Agree with the lack of understanding of people who adored Boris Johnson in the UK and the 52% of women (alleged) who voted for Trump in 2016. I think we have to face the fact that there are unknown unknowns that rational thought will never penetrate. Regarding the Democrats choice of action on Biden’s condition I appreciate that however much it would be possible in the UK for Biden to resign the Presidency and for Harris to be appointed, this is a major step in US history and unprecedented. If Biden has to resign the Democrats may have to appoint Harris as President. When Nixon resigned in 1974 his elected VP had already gone so the new VP simply became President.
The political consensus ignored 35-40% of the electorate, who were noticed (if at all) only to be denounced or derided.
Trump - unlike any of the established politicians of either party - spoke to those voters whom the consensus (the Uniparty) had buried, and supported many of their views
In return, that 35-40% of the electorate like Trump.
Is that just too difficult for the giant minds who oppose Trump to understand ?
Add in the mix an aggressive right wing media that both in USA and UK over last 8 years or so has generally misinformed the voters by falsely claiming social democracy does not work & demonising anyone, any group who do not fit the nasty politics of the Far Right
Of course the press is rooting for an open convention, because the press would get paid in clicks. Don't fall for this garbage. An open convention only means that the delegates (ie. party bosses) would decide the nominee. The Democratic primary voters, 14 million of us, voted for Biden with the full knowledge that Harris might have needed to step up.
An open convention would be LESS democratic than than Harris succeeding Biden. And no one in their right mind believes that there is time for a second primary campaign when the people would have the opportunity to vote. We have already done that.
It's tough enough for the Democrats as is. In every election since 1952, whenever the incumbent stepped aside, the challenger won. In '52, Truman stepped aside and Eisenhower won. Moreover, lots of people have has been thinking about 1968 and how Johnson's quitting opened the way for Nixon. Then in 1976, after Nixon had resigned, Carter beat Ford. In 1980, when Edward Kennedy challenged Carter, that left Carter weaker when he faced Reagan. And so on...
I don't know if Harris can beat Trump to answer the last question. The point is, a different candidate would need to raise a ton of money fast (Harris cannot give the Biden-Harris campaign treasury to another candidate without the consent of every donor) and have JFK style charisma to shoot from relative obscurity to victory in this short a time.
Moreover, while AOC is not exactly my fave she said something very cogent this week when she noted that no one she spoke with in the "Dump Biden" camp actually had a plan for what to do next. I would have expected at least that much from Speaker Emerita Pelosi, the most distinguished member of that group. Apparently she too is flying by the seat of her pants. That's inexcusable in my view.
If Biden actually resigned the Presidency, Harris would become the incumbent President and that would make her a stronger candidate. Having said that... lots of people don't like Harris. She has a great deal of work to do.
If anyone has anything close to an obvious solution I would love to hear it.
That is such a good and grim point
I know it won't happen as Dem base wouldn't have it, but part of me thinks picking someone like Adam Kinzinger for VP would be very interesting. Never Trumper. Went after Jan 6th rioters and might just have the pulling power to attract some Nikki Haley primary voters. As I say, it wont happen . But Harris will need to build a broad centrist coalition like Starmer did. Not time to locate the activist base.
Governor of Pennsylvania looks good to me for that reason
That's a very good point. He was astute and humane in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump or and the death of the rally attendee.
Placate even.. sigh
Don't worry. I do it all the tim
Is “All the Tim” the name of your new band? If so, I love it.
If it is Harris, which I think is more likely than not, she has to approach the debate like she is prosecuting Trump
Yes but without prosecuting his supporters. It's not easy
You can debate or you can prosecute; but not both simultaneously.
In a sensible country almost anyone would be able to beat Trump, but there is not much evidence that the US is a sensible country,
No, the Dems killed sensible USA.
Harris it has to be. Otherwise, more and more weeks of “Dems in disarray.” She’s up to it. Just par her with a strong, conventional white guy governor, senator from a swing state. My earl money is on Se. Mark Kelly (AZ).
Biden would have beaten him.
A man who never demanded blind anything.
A man who has steadied the globe in the face of sheer evil.
Now.. Harris must deliver... but she is not the only one.
Voting for a president is voting for a side.
We are all on the ballot... our versions of a world.. of a future.
Dumping on Biden will not do.. it was illustrative of low character... of a lack of character.. but he has led with humility and selflessness once again... and rightly backed Harris.
I genuinely cannot how it can be anyone else. Leaving everything else aside they're running out of time
Biden should now resign from the presidency so Harris can finish his term. There should be an open nominating convention where Harris is just one of the candidates for nomination. That is Plan B of Allan Lichtman as well as my plan! So obvious and clear and fair.
If Harris finishes Biden’s term can she stand again if she wins?
I don't think she can!
LBJ could have run in 1968 after having finished JFK’s term and then had his own full term. I think they’re not allowed to be elected to the presidency more than twice.
Yes, two full terms is allowed. Whether a short interim counts as a full term is unknown. She should replace Biden to show her competence and experience. She is not a novice!
Definitely not. Biden focuses on finishing his work - especially with rectifying the Supreme Court. Let Harris focus on campaigning.
I think one should bear in mind that the prospect of alienating Black and south Asian female voters by not electing Harris to the ticket could cost the Democrats the election - especially as some polls are revealing that well over twenty percent of African-American males are planning to vote for the former cashed-up-bogan-in-chief.
A former prosecutor is a formidable pick against Trump.
I would like a public contest to take the spotlight off the Orange balloon.
A Democrat contest would not be using the firehose of lies trick, swamping the media's capacity to question, and could major on bringing the mad project 2025 stuff to public attention.
A big puzzle for the DNC, but play it right and it could clear the decks in Congress.
The Republican Party is now more of a cult than a party, needs a voters stay home intervention.
Trump has disowned Project 2025.
Really, which side of his mouth were you listening to?
Trump disowning Project 2025 (yawn). Really?
leaving aside he should have gone in a statesman like way and to a year of celebratory greatness last year OR EVEN March....too many democrats are blinded by what they want not what will win....I cant see Harris not getting it now BUT she at least needs (a not woman) a winner beside her. She is also a disasater for Nato - she has never been to Europe and has absolutely no feeling for any of geo politics mind you Biden had and it was wrong and prejudiced and stale (ie Afghan)
Kamala Harris will be relentlessly targeted over her brief handling of migration, she can’t win….The democrats need to find an alternative quickly…
Whatever happens now - Trump is odds on to win whoever takes the reigns of the Democratic nag - one thing is for sure...that the Democrats and much of the supportive media have been gaslighting the world by pretending Biden was fit and well. They've made collosally bad decisions- hiding Biden's mental degeneration and desperately trying to keep Trump off the ticket through the courts, the staggering hypocrisy of the totally undemocratic stratgey of using the courts to keep him off the ticket, which has horribly backfired....even the lukewarm response to the assassination attempt - most of them secretly wishing the bullet was half an inch closer in its trajectory (which showed in their feigned sympathy), their cowardice over Israel, ditching of principles ( desperate to keep the pro Hamas/Palestinian mob of Democrats votes onside )....all of these terrible decisions and more have contributed to this moment in time. They have lost credibility on a global scale...have been weak and downright dishonest so whatever transpires is very much of their own making and Harris - another mediocrity wrapped up in the stodgy identitarian glue - has as much chance of beating Trump as Biden has of completing this mornings cryptic crossword.
There's a very small chance that Biden will be genuinely incapacitated before the end of his term, requiring Harris to take over the presidency. Given that she is already nominated for re-election as Vice President in November (albeit under Biden's now-forgone nomination), how would it look to the voters if the Democratic Party were to declare a preference for another candidate when Harris was actually installed in the Oval Office?
To me, Kamala looks robotic, the product of some high-powered AI robotics.
Or possibly she's a clone.
And in a country like the USA, where most women are clones or robots, she should do very well.
Are you a troll, Tony, or just someone who enjoys being a gadfly? Would you EVER acknowledge Trump’s evil and criminality?
Are you a clone Tony?
Now I see you
Biden’s replacement needs to have a democratic mandate. That is an essential part of the US nomination process. How this is achieved in a very short space I don’t know.
She already has a democratic mandate. She was voted in as VP - the president’s deputy.
Harris does just not look like a winner.
I think SHaprio is wrong both because he’s from the state where someone tried to assassinate Trump and, I hate to say it, because he’s Jewish. That pairing would not read well in the heartland.
Regrettably, I agree. There is a lot of silent anti-semitism in the U.S. (as there is misogyny and racism), and this is no time to give anyone an excuse for not voting against Trump. The day will come, eventually, when the U.S. elects a Jewish President (or VP) but in these fraught times it’s not now.
Nick, you recently wrote so well how, when facing Fascism, it's necessary to be as pragmatic as possible. I don't know what would mean in this instance. Instinctively I favour an open contest at the Democratic Convention. But is that less or more pragmatic? There is not a lot of time for them to decide. Incredibly important - it goes without saying.
Whoever it takes. James Carville has an interesting idea for a mini-primary at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/08/opinion/biden-democratic-nominee.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare&sgrp=c-cb
It’s almost as if old ‘sleepy Joe’ planned it all along, but it is a good move. Whatever happens in November, the Democrats need to get their act together for the future. The Republicans already have their own fascist in waiting in JDV.
Imagine this was happening with no podcasts, substacks, rolling news, internet….
I watched Biden’s (IIFC) acceptance speech. We were in lockdown in Co Mayo, it was 3-4 AM. I never thought I would hear a US President say ‘the middle class built America, and the unions built the middle class.’ It choked me up as well as astonished me.
No. God No.
Apparently the ‘Big Donors’ were (according to AOC on social media y’day) pushing for Harris to be dropped as well as Biden
That's not going to happen, surely
I have read that those donors are all coming back.
I think it has to be Harris - for the avoidance of chaos and alienating voters. Plus I would go with Shawn Fain from UAW as VP and go for broke. Harris never impressed me but it is the only way forward.
I don’t agree. An open contest is better than a coronation. If she wins that contest, she’ll emerge much stronger.
But when she was voted in as VP that was an endorsement for presidency in the event that the president position becomes vacant. This is an extension of that.
Michelle Obama… is the only person who stands a chance.
Ooh running someone who is famous for who she married. Didn't work for Mrs Clinton!!!!
Long shot.. but for over 2 years I’ve thought Biden cant do it .. who could Michelle.. shes smart enough and shes not Hilary…
Hillary Clinton served two terms in the Senate and was Obama's Secretary of State for a couple of years.
That’s a counsel of despair - she doesn’t want to do it. Almost anyone should be able to beat Trump, knowing what we know and learning from Clinton 2016.
The Democrats are incapable of learning anything. They're far too arrogant to be wise.
btw What do we "know" ?
Nothing that will harm Trump.
You appear to be an Optimist ("a pessimist who is badly informed").
I ve heard that too .. but cometh the hour ..