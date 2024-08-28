Here’s a point that has been bothering me and I will throw it open to all subscribers. In the US, the barnstorming success of Kamala Harris has sent a wave of elation through the progressive world. But the polls are still close and they traditionally underestimate Trump. Perhaps he could still win.
Same here in the UK. The Tories have been crushed, but it is very easy to see the populist right coming back if the Labour government is crushed by the problems it faces.
What do you think? Are the liberals becoming arrogant and over-confident? It wouldn’t be the first time now, would it?
If people like this, I am thinking of making discussion threads a weekly event for all or maybe just paying subscribers
I hope not - I certainly am not. However, the overall mood probably seems that way given the low level of energy two months ago. Nothing is in the bag and hard work remains and all need to remain focused.
As a foreigner it is easy to forget how polarised the US is and how hard it is get people to change their minds
It is difficult to engage in fact-based conversations - which makes it very tough sledding.
Exactly Chuck, never get too comfortable, it’s dogfight till it’s over!
No, the election will not run away from the Republicans very quickly, or slowly. Perhaps he could still win? No one I know here would use the word "perhaps." It is and will be a roughly 50-50 proposition - the election will be very similar to the last two, with small numbers in various swing states making the difference. There was and is quite a bit of elation with Harris, but that was mainly due to the great relief felt when Biden stepped aside. I was elated at the time - we have a chance! A good possibility of victory snatched from sure defeat. It's a great feeling. But it doesn't matter - we remain in the status quo of the last two elections.
In terms of the overall perception from liberals, Nic, I don't think there is much complacency at all, here in the states we still live in the dark shadow of the possibility of another Trump term. Most of us are very aware that he could win. No one I know is saying we have this election in the bag. I hope some of the elation raises turnout for democrats, I think it will - but that just gets us back to the 50-50 status quo, where small numbers will carry the day.
OK Christopher I keep having fantasies about Trump wrecking his own campaign
He has already proven he can say literally anything and get away with it. It’s gob smacking. He said that if Jesus were running elections he would win California! He is utterly delusional and sick. It’s so obvious and yet millions of my citizens cannot see what is right in front of their noses.
I think his supporters think he's hilariously and outrageously irreverent. I can see the attraction of that juvenility to the previously unengaged. I, like most here, agree he's seriously psychologically sick, and very dangerous, in part because of his manipulabilty by the seriously committed authoritarians and 'libertarian' greedy boys.
Politicians feel compelled to say ' the voters aren't stupid' but all the evidence points the other way.
Nick, I’ve just read “Autocracy, Inc.” by Anne Applebaum. Sobering. So, no complacency here. By rights, Kamala should win comfortably but you can never discount the liberals (here, the Democrats) ability to stuff things up.
Yes, people have fantasized about that for years. And he keeps saying and doing things that ought to wreck his campaign, and to the baffled consternation of liberals, he maintains his status. How could he wreck his campaign? Get caught saying "grab them by the p---sy"? Been there. It's old news, he's a convicted felon, and the calculus is still 50-50.
On the other hand, I keep having nightmares that Trump will temporarily put on a show of being a serious statesman, end the stupid ranting, calm down, be a little nicer . . . he could win if he did. A lot of Americans have this idea that their day to day economic life was better with Trump. And Trump is not completely devoid of the ability to point to his record - just one example - if he focused on the fact that he reduced corporate taxes here from one of the highest in the world, he could claim he helped create jobs, etc. That would all be debatable, but within the realm of reasonable political claims. What if he acted normal for three weeks? That's the nightmare. People say he is incapable of it - he may be.
It was James Kirchick's observation in late October 2016 in Tablet magazine, that it's not socio-economic class or education that predicts "Who will go Trump" but character, mainly of the sort who feel that they have been deprived of their just desserts to the benefit of others they see as less entitled. This theory explains why Trump draws support even from people who only stand to lose under a Trump administration.
Exactly and well said. Anyone who is paying attention knows it will be close but now we have a real fighting chance. And the Convention helped. It was a great success.
Their silence on Starmer and Europe is deafening … they could easily win the youth vote if they campaigned on Tic Toc (Farage is rampant there) and Instagram. The Tories and Farage stole their rights to citizenship and Starmer is complicit by refusing to fight to get them back. Much to be gained here. Notwithstanding the need to put clear water between them and labour
I agree Kevin. It's early days of course, but Labour are not changing the weather
I hope not. Can’t blame us for celebrateing a bit, but you’re right esp in the US its not won yet
-even though more positive signs e.g female voters registering in swing states
Trump consistently under polls, which means that people are reluctant to tell people that they are voting for him (after all, wouldn't you be?). In addition, swing states are by definition closer than the overall polls, indicating that even if Harris is ahead there, she might actually be behind due to under polling.
In 2020, Biden led in the national polls by nearly five percent, and ended up with about seven million more votes than Trump, although as the election unfolded, only a few thousand votes in key swing states could have turned the election for Trump. As Trump famously noted in his effort to fix the vote in the State of Georgia, all he needed was for Republican officials to "find" 11,780 votes.
This means that Harris should be considered behind or even if she is up by five points or less in the final polls.
The U.S. has gerrymandering in the states, which gives a seven percent advantage to Republicans since they employ it much more frequently in states they control. There is also a natural gerrymandering effect in the electoral college because Democratic votes are concentrated in several large states, such as California. If these votes were spread about more evenly, the Democrats would be winning national elections routinely.
It's not that people don't want to tell pollsters the truht. Low trust paranoid voters don't walk to tell strangers how they intened to voted full stop. The polls miss them because they won't talk to them
Given the level of distrust and emotion prevalent among American voters today, I think it's remarkable that pollsters can even get in the ballpark when estimating who has a lead and who is trailing.
Thanks and apologies for all the typos!
Maybe, but are you underestimating the power of emotion? Not least of all in American politics. Sorry to use an aggressive analogy, but isn't it somewhat like one army that looked crushed and scattered, suddenly turning around taking on a new and intimidating form and roaring into the faces of the others? Wouldn't you be a bit intimidated and demoralised by this if you were a Republican campaigner? Might that emotion not move a once stagnant campaign into action, strategy, and movement?
Oh yeah. I don't know about you but I can see the Republicans being overwhelmed
I didn’t say overwhelmed. I’m referring to morale. And yes, they’re perfectly capable of being intimidate - look no further than their leader. Small fluctuations could have large outcomes.
Just a friendly reminder. But as I believe you pointed out in the distant past, Liberals and progressives are now two very distinct species. And as time goes by, have less and less in common (on race, gender, Islam, Israel, education, science, epistemology, and so on).
That is true but where does that leave divisions on say Brexit or Trump. They don't seem to fit together easily.
Nothing fits together as easily because the 'political spectrum' as we understood it is increasingly irrelevant. I tend to view it more as a circle or atom with self-identified rationalists occupying the nucleus or what Hamilton once referred to as a 'prudent mean,' whereas the extremists occupy the imprudent fringes. The mean represents the shortest avg distance between all points of communication and holds civilization together. And our disaffected liberal friends, with reasonable arguments for and against Brexit/ Trump need to remember that, especially those of us who are equally disenchanted or disgusted by the 'woke mob.'
I don’t know that it’s accurate to say that “liberals” and “progressives” have uniform positions on Islam or education (or anything). Regardless, if both camps can’t come together in the spirit of a Popular Front against Trump then we really are all doomed!
Not sure if it's overconfidence... perhaps it's just being.
I'm very concerned about the sudden idea of reversing a Free Speech initiative in universities. There's a long list of people who've been pressured and squeezed out of jobs for being truthful about sex, biology, crime... also the sensitivity of China to any kind of criticism, and dependence on China for student income. Combine this with recent reports about 'hate crimes' and 'non-hate crimes', which sound dangerously like policing speech and thought. Feminists have had visits from the police for wrong thought - one woman famously was reported for photographing an 'adult human female' sticker. Labour have only just stopped discriminating against Labour Women's Declaration by allowing them a stall at their conference (after cold shouldering). There's a self-righteous strand within Labour, and a tendency to authoritarianism, in what they're chosing to reverse. Worrying.
The rise in National Socialism generally is disturbing. National Socialism is authoritarian/totalitarian socialism plus capitalism. Mussolini invented it (he was a leader of the Italian Socialist Party (Marxist-Leninist)), he abandoned Marxist economics in favour of capitalism but kept socialist oppression. Hitler was his biggest fan and added racism to the mix. Petain, Franco and Peron also idolised Mussolini (and Hitler).
We have seen many previously Marxist states change to National Socialism. Russia is the prime example but few people realize that China has made the same transition, including the creation of a billionaire oligarchy. Vietnam, Laos, San Salvador, all the Baathist states etc. have made the transition.
Socialist parties are at huge risk of becoming authoritarian and moving to National Socialism. We saw this with Oswald Mosley who went straight from a Labour cabinet post to fascism. Young far left supporters in France unashamedly jumped straight across to National Rally.
Will Labour make the leap?
Liberals can never forget that the far left votes with the far right against liberals, and that the idiocy of progressive is such that they take moral cues from the far left, so who knows?
The reality is, that as long as the liberals, in this case the Democratic Party, forgets that most of the voters aren't progressives, and as opposed to progressives are turned off by the ideas and language of the academic far left cult, they'll be placing themselves in danger. The one way to defeat the far right is to be clearly and openly center-left. Every time liberals try to cozy up to progressives they lose more votes than they gain. But for some bizarre reason, possibly because liberals are surrounded by progressives in government, academia, and get their news from either the far left staff or their progressive bosses, they're tempted to speak in the pure kook language of the far left. That's an ever present danger. Progressives are elections posion.
Never was a truer word spoken… put this up in lights.
Liberals on both sides of the Atlantic fail to acknowledge the damage done to their cause by the ever increasing influence of the extreme branches of their party. You wrote about this in "What's left". As a result their fundamental ideology and hence policies are open to attack from the right using publicly available statistics and evidence. I don't see Labour in UK being crushed by the problems it faces so much as by having an irrational underlying ideology. We can see this with the evidence provided by those who accuse the Labour government of perpetuating a 'two-tier' system by supporting BLM demonstrations or allowing the police to excuse calls for jihad while at the same time publishing pictures of people imprisoned for writing nasty comments on Facebook.
100% on the nose.
At a small private dinner with US colleagues, all Democrats, including one elected politician, in 2015, probably September of that year, there was great hilarity over my observation that many in Europe and the UK were concerned that Trump might win the Republican nomination. Impossible, I was told. And in that unlikely event, it would be a shoo-in for Hillary. Obviously.
Well, it didn't turn out that way; the Dems assumed that the man was a fool. They simply didn't twig that he was a street fighter, a thug, a synthesis of Barnum and Bailey with Mussolini.
The Democrats have had to learn a hard lesson, but will they sufficiently convince enough voters?
Incidentally, I recall that many Dems particularly their patricians, regarded GW Bush as having come from a village that was short of an idiot. They have a history of underestimating their opponents.
Not overconfident, just confident. For the first time since 2008 with Obama.
Nick, I think you'll find that in every election since 2016 it's the Democrats whom the polls consistently underestimated. Fortunately most Dems still believe as you do, so I don't get the impression anyone is being complacent.
If your point is that a week is a long time in politics, you are absolutely right. Four weeks ago all the Dems I know were in despair. Every single one. The mood swing is remarkable but I don't think they're assuming victory is theirs. Look local, not national: their burgeoning grass roots campaign, having been almost non-existent in 2020 during the pandemic, is bringing previously red states into play. That might be something you could dig into to see if it is solid or not. And please do not underestimate, as so many men do, the importance of abortion in this election. It's the undertow that might sweep the Republicans away.
Yes and your point about the enthusiasm of people on the ground is very well made
I've been wondering this too, particularly given the tepid public support for the current Labour government.
The British government does not feel in control. Important policies seem to have been ceded to special-interest groups within the party, each pursuing its own agenda, without a cohesive directing intelligence.
Current spending decisions, for instance on public-sector pay rises or asylum-seeker accommodation, appears to have given substantial hostages to fortune. They are so high profile and Labour has acted so early to take ownership of them, that if things do not go well, any consequences will be hard for the government to shrug off.
In the US, Harris's bounce seems to have been achieved with very little of substance behind it. Right now, that's an advantage. Trump is far better at opposing than proposing. And he has nothing to get a grip on. But can it last until November? It's going to be a tense few months while we wait to find out.
In the longer term, whoever wins in November, much of the American media has now undeniably unmasked itself as being part of the Democrat PR machine. We may think that's understandable, given the stakes in this election.
But no matter who wins and how a potential Harris presidency plays out, that's a very high price to pay in journalistic credibility. And the media already ranks as one of the one of the institutions Americans trust least, behind Google and the US military.
What happens if Harris wins this year and turns out not to be the candidate the media promised Americans she was? What if she's as incompetent as many thought her to be before Biden stood down? Or what if she's just unlucky in the economy or the world situation she faces, but the Republicans are able to lay the blame at her feet and make her look incompetent?
Who then will warn Americans that Trump's inheritor is a dangerous and untrustworthy populist or demagogue?
I’m one of those sad people who listened to every speech at the DNC and was so impressed. At the same time I’m wary of Dems getting carried away with themselves. If you’re an ordinary factory worker or teacher or mechanic, this kind of thing can leave you cold or even alienate you. But to their credit the Dems did repeatedly warn that there was a ton of work still to do. In the UK I see no sense of hubris or arrogance. On the contrary, I see too much timidity and an underlying fear that if they move too boldly or mess up, Faragist populism will swallow them up.
they've been arrogant and over-confident for decades now, especially in their embrace of Islamic activists (which you saw first hand in 2003. that's why trump won in 2016. and that's why, if they lose it's never their fault, but the fault of cheating right wingers. (the nyt paused microseconds after trumps victory to ask what they had done wrong and went right back to doing it. for a movement that started out being self-critical (i was with it then) it's become unbearably and stupidly arrogant.
You’re projecting on the Dems what the GOP has been doing since 2016. Stolen elections and a coup attempt — brought to you care of Trump and his sycophants.
How impressively self critical
This is a quote from a popular 'liberal' quote from USA that was sent to me today on Facebook, "This president, this man, do you think he as ever cooked dinner for anyone? Baked a batch of cookies for his kids? Made deviled eggs for a picnic? Has he ever driven hours in the rain to help a friend whose car broke down? Helped a neighbor move a heavy piece of furniture? He has five kids. Did he ever change a diaper? Soothe a crying baby? Feed a dog? Plant a garden, or even water a houseplant, etc.?" Virtue signalers to a woman! But there are many good reasons to hope that he isn't re-elected.
Agree.
Mostly optimistic with some cautionary sentences thrown in.
I have a feeling that many GOP voters don't understand or see the dangers that the Democrats are talking about re. Trump's 2025-programme (Heritage Foundation playbook for 2025ff).
If you are in the US, do you other point of view is valid and that this election could run away from the Republicans very quickly??
Hi Nick - Am in NZ and the US Dems joy feels such a relief on the world stage - long may it last
.. our economy is tanking, cost of living catastrophe, we're run by triple headed Cerberus - who 'keeps the dead locked into Hades' - literally locking all but the rich into debt and poverty
.. phaps 'the Biden manoeuvre' ie replace Trump - is the only play the GOP have left ...??!
I very much fear that Kamala will come to pieces in the forthcoming debate with the Orange One. Speech-making is one thing, debating quite another, and he’ll do his absolute damnedest to rile her by interrupting. I’m not convinced she can retain her cool in this sphere. Meanwhile the Trump faithful remnant isn’t going to dissolve. It’s a matter of faith and pride for them to stick with him. ‘ Three or four wenches that were there forgave him with all their hearts. If Caesar had stabbed their mothers they would have done no less’ - Shakespeare saw it all.
I think that people who subscribe to political substacks have a tendency to over estimate the importance and reach of election campaigns on the average voter! A lot of voters will only be starting to pay attention now, and the Democrats got the one big decision right to replace Biden. I think we're feeling the wave of relief on the liberal/progressive side that there's a fighting chance, but whether many voters' minds have changed is harder to say, so I worry a lot about liberals being complacent and taking anything for granted
In the US, because of 2016, nobody is over-confident. Also, given right wing tactics, a squeaker is not the goal. The goal is the kind of electoral wipeout we saw in the UK. Not likely. But that's how hard we need to work.
Re the UK, the central issue is the country needs fundamental planning reform and enormous investment in productivity - skills and training, STEM, infrastructure - plus defence, defence and defence.
This needs to be paid for by rebalancing the tax and benefit system in a much more progressive direction: more from high incomes, property and IHT, less spending for the the well-off, especially the well-off slice of the pensionariat (1 in 4 millionaries since 2018 per the ONS) at the expense of younger workers.
It won't be popular but needs to be done, so the sooner the better. Go large and get it over with. I'm not convinced Labour will do enough. The rumoured CGT and IHT changes for the Budget are a good thing - but only if they are spent on productivity and defence. If they are frittered away on current spend in 3-4 years there will be nothing to show for it, and Labour (and the UK) will be in a very bad place. Winter fuel is a drop on the ocean.
The fundamental problem for the UK is that the population will be between 80 and 100 million in 2060. 1000 people a square mile. This is stressing the economy. 100% of population growth in the UK is due to migration and the children of migrants.
100% of extra teachers are needed to cater for the growing population of children (40% of UK births are to a foreign mother or father). 60% of the annual increases in NHS expenditure is due to population growth. 100% of the housing shortage is due to population growth.
As you say, if we are to cater for the economic stresses it will be necessary to remove the wealth of the old population and give it to the new population via inheritance taxes, CGT etc.
Why should the original population have the temerity to keep the wealth that they built up over their working lifetime (and their families history)?
I share the view the current level of immigration into the UK is long term unsustainable albeit I would always be cautious about firm forecasts that far out. However, the vast bulk of immigration is legal immigration, to do jobs the UK has not trained its workforce to do. So it's short term necessary. Indeed, in health and social care, essential. And the UK is a very short termist country. If you want to cut immigration you need to invest in training, as I said, to change the economic model to increase productivity from the current workforce otherwise you are on to a hiding to nothing.
I disagree with you that most pensioner wealth is earned. The vast bulk comes from final salary schemes unavailable to the middle age and young today. and above all house price inflation. The latter is overwhelmingly attributable to the implicit state subsidies of NIMBY planning laws artificially constricting supply and differential tax treatment relative to other investments. And the cost of course is borne by those, the young, buying into the market. What the state gave it should take back. Of course, I realise you disagree.
Only 16% of the legal migrants work in Health/Care. About half to three quarters of these are needed to deal with the needs of the migrants themselves.
The past 20 years has seen record migration and almost no change to real incomes or real GDP per capita. Every migrant pays for their portion of the economy and no more. They are not needed.
Pensioners incomes from private pensions averaged £7,600 in 2020. We are not talking about rich pensioners and poor workers, we are talking about just OK pensioners and very poor workers. The big problem is that working incomes are too low. Almost 25% of working adults are suffering material deprivation. See https://ifs.org.uk/sites/default/files/2024-07/How-have-pensioner-incomes-and-poverty-changed-in-recent-years_2_0.pdf 70 or 80 year olds suffering material deprivation tend to die.
So how can we make workers richer? Most importantly stop importing people into the country who have no asset base and who use infrastructure, education and health without their parents having paid for it. Stop importing people to keep down wages.
Stop the massive demand for rental property from a growing population that distorts the whole housing market. The rise in property prices closely correlates with demand which correlates with migration (see below). It is not NIMBYism or other attempts to preserve the countryside against urbanisation that are to blame.
See https://therenwhere.substack.com/p/uk-most-important-economic-facts which considers all these factors and more.
Yes.
In the US:
- the polls in the swing states are tight, tighter than last time
- the electoral college is worth 3-4% to Trump
- he historically out-performs his polls
- he is trying to rig the electoral boards in various of the states and looks like he may well succeed in some like Georgia and Wisconsin.
- a partisan Supreme Court has his back.
- the Russians and other bad actors will doubtless throw something in in the coming weeks
- Harris has to be proven still in the debate for Trump. People know Trump. It's unlikely there is much downside for him. He's a known quantity. There is lots for her if things go badly.
To be confident she needs to get through the debate well and be around 6% or so ahead in the national polls.... she is nowhere near that at the moment.
I admit I am a natural pessimist. But hey, I also remember 2016 when Hilary was 6% up going into the last 2 weeks...
I wouldn’t say it’s over confidence, rather a blind hope. To see the irrational, the stupid, the wilfully ignorant and assume that most others see the same is THE blind spot. To also underestimate the desire of those with another world view who wish to destroy and dismiss or to just infuriate what they fear or despise.
Never underestimate the desire for the familiar and the known it effects progressives as much as reactionaries
The modern 'liberals' would not be recognisable to liberals of 50 years ago. They have changed the meaning of a word from one that meant freedom to one that means the opposite.
The people who are calling themselves liberals are actually New Racists who are dedicated to the erasure of race. The objective is John Lennon's "imagine": childish, sugary words hiding homogeneity and authoritarianism.
As someone who loves diversity and sees nation states as the incubators of diverse economies and cultures I see the Globalist New Racists as a disaster for humanity.
Trump is problematical and certainly no Messiah but the 'liberals' offer nothing but a dismal future filled with anxious and depressed people who believe in nothing but uniformity.
Hi Nick, certainly after the spectacular performance of the Harris-Wolz duo some exhilaration can be forgiven. But the Democrats have a really really hard job to detect and then win over some of the voters in the battleground States. Trumpism is often silent - and emerges in the last hours of the GOTV campaign (our experience). So a little arrogance might energize the campaign. On the UK if anything liberals should stamp hard: the Starmer government seems to be listening to the authoritarian right on the EU, on immigration - you cannot achieve growth without devolution and more democracy immigration and access to markets: radical and sweeping change. But there seems to be a faction of the Party that wants to kowtow to the Provinces the Mail and the Culture Wars - to fight an election in 2029. So no - liberals should be stamping their feet, hitting social media and making waves.
No
I hope fear and dislike of Trump will bring out a large anti Trump vote. Reasonable people won't be careless with their votes. But this is the USA, not famous for electoral reasonableness.
I can't recall with certainty which commentator speaking on CBC Radio said it, about two weeks ago, possibly former long time correspondent Keith Boag: once the polls turn so late in the US electoral cycle, they rarely turn back -- except in 1988 -- and in this case, the momentum is with Harris-Walz.
Professor Allan Lichtman is still, as far as I know, yet to finalize his prediction utilizing his 13 keys to the White House predictive model. Last week he said keys 4 - third party candidacy, and 10 and 11 - foreign or military policy failure/success. I think with RFK Jr's strange announcement that he was withdrawing from the race in swing states, doubtless because Trump made some sort of promise to him that he couldn't get out of the Democrats settles that key. Keys 10 and 11 not looking too good for the "White House Party". If I am understanding what Lichtman said last week correctly, it's a squeaker for Harris-Walz.
All of this of course has nothing to do with Nick's question about the over-confidence of liberals. Here in Canada, where there's going to be a federal election some time in the next 13 months, it seems a certainty that we'll have a Conservative populist P.M. and the Liberal Party possibly falling to third party status.
It is not clear what overconfidence means for a voter. The value of one's marginal vote is the same in all frames of mind. But one does have to vote!
It is the campaign that should continue to work hard, in increasing voter outreach, registration, GOTV efforts, craft the right TV ads for the right media markets, and the 100 other things that go in to running a campaign.
I hope not. I still assume that Trump will win even if Harris wins the popular vote. Unless Trump implodes or explodes it's likely to be very close and I fear he will win.
Regarding your question about liberal over optimism, I think lots of people in the States are rightly confident that Harris will win the popular vote. Democratic presidential candidates have won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 elections, and with energy on the Democratic side that confidence is warranted. Having said that:
Regarding the electoral vote, everyone knows that the battleground states will be hotly contested, and no one dares predict with confidence the outcome there. If I read things correctly, voters know that in those states their votes count disproportionally and hopefully Democratic voters there are especially motivated to turn out.
And they will need to turn out in force to overwhelm Trump's efforts to obstruct vote counting and vote certification by placing election deniers on county and state election boards, particularly in the swing state of Georgia. For their part the Democrats have built a formidable legal operation to block such mischief. But given the recent Supreme Court rulings, who knows how such cases will be decided. Normally the Supreme Court does not intervene in state election law cases (they did not do so in 2020) but now.... who knows??
Moreover, Democrats may need to pay more attention to Congressional races rather than be mesmerized by Harris's earned rock star status. Given that the Democrats will defend 23 Senate seats this year and Republicans only 11, Republican Senate control remains probable. And while Democrats ought to have a good chance to take back the House, in 2022 they lost key House seats in blue states such California and... New York(!).
While New York is a 60-40 Democratic state, the New York Democratic Party is run by insiders for the benefit of insiders and they are one byzantine mess. New York needs a Governor (not the current one) who will remake it into an organization that truly cares about winning elections. Just look at what the well run Wisconsin Democratic Party has done over the last four years in a much less favorable environment. And then dream of what the New York Democrats should be able to do... sigh..
Nick to your point see this recent post by Michael Moore. Emotions are very different today amongst liberals and their coalition and that’s very important: https://open.substack.com/pub/michaelmoore/p/seriously-folks-whens-the-last-time?r=3z24r&utm_medium=ios
Well there's a thing!
Reminds me of my mum telling me of the elation she felt watching a wwii move when the all clear siren sounded. It didn’t mean that was the last air raid but knowing one was over was imprinted as a wonderful feeling.
I don't think so but they could be. Shall we leave it at that?
But really, my instinct as admittedly a non-American myself is "Probably not, I hope". My engagement is limited to what I see online so I have no idea what it's like "on the ground" there, but based on the enthusiasm from some and exhaustion with Trump from others, it doesn't feel like another 2016 - or even another 2020, when those with Trump fatigue held their noses and voted for someone they already had major reservations about.
Let's hope I'm right - in my favour is that I called both 2016 and 2020 correctly. :)
I agree although it feels a naive to say
The thing I'm worried about isn't so much Trump winning - certainly not winning the popular vote, which seems an impossibility - but how he and his followers will react when he loses. Let's hope there's sufficient preparation for the next insurrection.
My sense is that Trump has very little downside - his voters have priced in him saying and doing dumb stuff, esp if it annoys the Libs. While Harris has reached peak expectation - it wouldn’t take many slips from her to resurrect the old doubts…
I fear that makes perfect sense!
Nick, I really appreciate your healthy scepticism and you ate right The folk tale goes that Hillary lost because she took her eyes off the ball and esp Michigan and did react to the reports that trouble is brewing all back in ‘16 I think the Dems have learned that lesson and Kamala is spending lot of time in the swing states
On the more positive side I think we Europeans don’t really get how far women have fought for their place in society and won’t accept that some tells what to do with their body which is as intimidate as it get’s (guesses a male)
Finally Kamala has a can do and let’s do message with is very American in my memory
But we will see in Nov and I will light a couple of candles in sacred places till then
Re USA: No matter who wins, it still will be the place that is burning up the planet with enormous levels of individual consumption. In this respect there is pretty much zero difference between the two outfits. As a result, they will both continue to strive for US economic and military world domination but with different alliances. Re UK: The vast majority of Brits fails to understand European languages and culture. With the dumbing-down of secondary education, above all history and languages, this has only got worse in the past decades. Both the right-wing Tories and the left-wing Bennites are anti-EU anglosphere advocates, thus both main parties are held captive by their respective fringes.
Go back to your teepee and mulch some cardboard by hand.
I hope not - I certainly am not. However, the overall mood probably seems that way given the low level of energy two months ago. Nothing is in the bag and hard work remains and all need to remain focused.
As a foreigner it is easy to forget how polarised the US is and how hard it is get people to change their minds
It is difficult to engage in fact-based conversations - which makes it very tough sledding.
Exactly Chuck, never get too comfortable, it’s dogfight till it’s over!
No, the election will not run away from the Republicans very quickly, or slowly. Perhaps he could still win? No one I know here would use the word "perhaps." It is and will be a roughly 50-50 proposition - the election will be very similar to the last two, with small numbers in various swing states making the difference. There was and is quite a bit of elation with Harris, but that was mainly due to the great relief felt when Biden stepped aside. I was elated at the time - we have a chance! A good possibility of victory snatched from sure defeat. It's a great feeling. But it doesn't matter - we remain in the status quo of the last two elections.
In terms of the overall perception from liberals, Nic, I don't think there is much complacency at all, here in the states we still live in the dark shadow of the possibility of another Trump term. Most of us are very aware that he could win. No one I know is saying we have this election in the bag. I hope some of the elation raises turnout for democrats, I think it will - but that just gets us back to the 50-50 status quo, where small numbers will carry the day.
OK Christopher I keep having fantasies about Trump wrecking his own campaign
He has already proven he can say literally anything and get away with it. It’s gob smacking. He said that if Jesus were running elections he would win California! He is utterly delusional and sick. It’s so obvious and yet millions of my citizens cannot see what is right in front of their noses.
I think his supporters think he's hilariously and outrageously irreverent. I can see the attraction of that juvenility to the previously unengaged. I, like most here, agree he's seriously psychologically sick, and very dangerous, in part because of his manipulabilty by the seriously committed authoritarians and 'libertarian' greedy boys.
Politicians feel compelled to say ' the voters aren't stupid' but all the evidence points the other way.
Nick, I’ve just read “Autocracy, Inc.” by Anne Applebaum. Sobering. So, no complacency here. By rights, Kamala should win comfortably but you can never discount the liberals (here, the Democrats) ability to stuff things up.
Yes, people have fantasized about that for years. And he keeps saying and doing things that ought to wreck his campaign, and to the baffled consternation of liberals, he maintains his status. How could he wreck his campaign? Get caught saying "grab them by the p---sy"? Been there. It's old news, he's a convicted felon, and the calculus is still 50-50.
On the other hand, I keep having nightmares that Trump will temporarily put on a show of being a serious statesman, end the stupid ranting, calm down, be a little nicer . . . he could win if he did. A lot of Americans have this idea that their day to day economic life was better with Trump. And Trump is not completely devoid of the ability to point to his record - just one example - if he focused on the fact that he reduced corporate taxes here from one of the highest in the world, he could claim he helped create jobs, etc. That would all be debatable, but within the realm of reasonable political claims. What if he acted normal for three weeks? That's the nightmare. People say he is incapable of it - he may be.
It was James Kirchick's observation in late October 2016 in Tablet magazine, that it's not socio-economic class or education that predicts "Who will go Trump" but character, mainly of the sort who feel that they have been deprived of their just desserts to the benefit of others they see as less entitled. This theory explains why Trump draws support even from people who only stand to lose under a Trump administration.
Exactly and well said. Anyone who is paying attention knows it will be close but now we have a real fighting chance. And the Convention helped. It was a great success.
Their silence on Starmer and Europe is deafening … they could easily win the youth vote if they campaigned on Tic Toc (Farage is rampant there) and Instagram. The Tories and Farage stole their rights to citizenship and Starmer is complicit by refusing to fight to get them back. Much to be gained here. Notwithstanding the need to put clear water between them and labour
I agree Kevin. It's early days of course, but Labour are not changing the weather
I hope not. Can’t blame us for celebrateing a bit, but you’re right esp in the US its not won yet
-even though more positive signs e.g female voters registering in swing states
Trump consistently under polls, which means that people are reluctant to tell people that they are voting for him (after all, wouldn't you be?). In addition, swing states are by definition closer than the overall polls, indicating that even if Harris is ahead there, she might actually be behind due to under polling.
In 2020, Biden led in the national polls by nearly five percent, and ended up with about seven million more votes than Trump, although as the election unfolded, only a few thousand votes in key swing states could have turned the election for Trump. As Trump famously noted in his effort to fix the vote in the State of Georgia, all he needed was for Republican officials to "find" 11,780 votes.
This means that Harris should be considered behind or even if she is up by five points or less in the final polls.
The U.S. has gerrymandering in the states, which gives a seven percent advantage to Republicans since they employ it much more frequently in states they control. There is also a natural gerrymandering effect in the electoral college because Democratic votes are concentrated in several large states, such as California. If these votes were spread about more evenly, the Democrats would be winning national elections routinely.
It's not that people don't want to tell pollsters the truht. Low trust paranoid voters don't walk to tell strangers how they intened to voted full stop. The polls miss them because they won't talk to them
Given the level of distrust and emotion prevalent among American voters today, I think it's remarkable that pollsters can even get in the ballpark when estimating who has a lead and who is trailing.
Thanks and apologies for all the typos!
Maybe, but are you underestimating the power of emotion? Not least of all in American politics. Sorry to use an aggressive analogy, but isn't it somewhat like one army that looked crushed and scattered, suddenly turning around taking on a new and intimidating form and roaring into the faces of the others? Wouldn't you be a bit intimidated and demoralised by this if you were a Republican campaigner? Might that emotion not move a once stagnant campaign into action, strategy, and movement?
Oh yeah. I don't know about you but I can see the Republicans being overwhelmed
I didn’t say overwhelmed. I’m referring to morale. And yes, they’re perfectly capable of being intimidate - look no further than their leader. Small fluctuations could have large outcomes.
Just a friendly reminder. But as I believe you pointed out in the distant past, Liberals and progressives are now two very distinct species. And as time goes by, have less and less in common (on race, gender, Islam, Israel, education, science, epistemology, and so on).
That is true but where does that leave divisions on say Brexit or Trump. They don't seem to fit together easily.
Nothing fits together as easily because the 'political spectrum' as we understood it is increasingly irrelevant. I tend to view it more as a circle or atom with self-identified rationalists occupying the nucleus or what Hamilton once referred to as a 'prudent mean,' whereas the extremists occupy the imprudent fringes. The mean represents the shortest avg distance between all points of communication and holds civilization together. And our disaffected liberal friends, with reasonable arguments for and against Brexit/ Trump need to remember that, especially those of us who are equally disenchanted or disgusted by the 'woke mob.'
I don’t know that it’s accurate to say that “liberals” and “progressives” have uniform positions on Islam or education (or anything). Regardless, if both camps can’t come together in the spirit of a Popular Front against Trump then we really are all doomed!
Not sure if it's overconfidence... perhaps it's just being.
I'm very concerned about the sudden idea of reversing a Free Speech initiative in universities. There's a long list of people who've been pressured and squeezed out of jobs for being truthful about sex, biology, crime... also the sensitivity of China to any kind of criticism, and dependence on China for student income. Combine this with recent reports about 'hate crimes' and 'non-hate crimes', which sound dangerously like policing speech and thought. Feminists have had visits from the police for wrong thought - one woman famously was reported for photographing an 'adult human female' sticker. Labour have only just stopped discriminating against Labour Women's Declaration by allowing them a stall at their conference (after cold shouldering). There's a self-righteous strand within Labour, and a tendency to authoritarianism, in what they're chosing to reverse. Worrying.
The rise in National Socialism generally is disturbing. National Socialism is authoritarian/totalitarian socialism plus capitalism. Mussolini invented it (he was a leader of the Italian Socialist Party (Marxist-Leninist)), he abandoned Marxist economics in favour of capitalism but kept socialist oppression. Hitler was his biggest fan and added racism to the mix. Petain, Franco and Peron also idolised Mussolini (and Hitler).
We have seen many previously Marxist states change to National Socialism. Russia is the prime example but few people realize that China has made the same transition, including the creation of a billionaire oligarchy. Vietnam, Laos, San Salvador, all the Baathist states etc. have made the transition.
Socialist parties are at huge risk of becoming authoritarian and moving to National Socialism. We saw this with Oswald Mosley who went straight from a Labour cabinet post to fascism. Young far left supporters in France unashamedly jumped straight across to National Rally.
Will Labour make the leap?
Liberals can never forget that the far left votes with the far right against liberals, and that the idiocy of progressive is such that they take moral cues from the far left, so who knows?
The reality is, that as long as the liberals, in this case the Democratic Party, forgets that most of the voters aren't progressives, and as opposed to progressives are turned off by the ideas and language of the academic far left cult, they'll be placing themselves in danger. The one way to defeat the far right is to be clearly and openly center-left. Every time liberals try to cozy up to progressives they lose more votes than they gain. But for some bizarre reason, possibly because liberals are surrounded by progressives in government, academia, and get their news from either the far left staff or their progressive bosses, they're tempted to speak in the pure kook language of the far left. That's an ever present danger. Progressives are elections posion.
Never was a truer word spoken… put this up in lights.
Liberals on both sides of the Atlantic fail to acknowledge the damage done to their cause by the ever increasing influence of the extreme branches of their party. You wrote about this in "What's left". As a result their fundamental ideology and hence policies are open to attack from the right using publicly available statistics and evidence. I don't see Labour in UK being crushed by the problems it faces so much as by having an irrational underlying ideology. We can see this with the evidence provided by those who accuse the Labour government of perpetuating a 'two-tier' system by supporting BLM demonstrations or allowing the police to excuse calls for jihad while at the same time publishing pictures of people imprisoned for writing nasty comments on Facebook.
100% on the nose.
At a small private dinner with US colleagues, all Democrats, including one elected politician, in 2015, probably September of that year, there was great hilarity over my observation that many in Europe and the UK were concerned that Trump might win the Republican nomination. Impossible, I was told. And in that unlikely event, it would be a shoo-in for Hillary. Obviously.
Well, it didn't turn out that way; the Dems assumed that the man was a fool. They simply didn't twig that he was a street fighter, a thug, a synthesis of Barnum and Bailey with Mussolini.
The Democrats have had to learn a hard lesson, but will they sufficiently convince enough voters?
Incidentally, I recall that many Dems particularly their patricians, regarded GW Bush as having come from a village that was short of an idiot. They have a history of underestimating their opponents.
Not overconfident, just confident. For the first time since 2008 with Obama.
Nick, I think you'll find that in every election since 2016 it's the Democrats whom the polls consistently underestimated. Fortunately most Dems still believe as you do, so I don't get the impression anyone is being complacent.
If your point is that a week is a long time in politics, you are absolutely right. Four weeks ago all the Dems I know were in despair. Every single one. The mood swing is remarkable but I don't think they're assuming victory is theirs. Look local, not national: their burgeoning grass roots campaign, having been almost non-existent in 2020 during the pandemic, is bringing previously red states into play. That might be something you could dig into to see if it is solid or not. And please do not underestimate, as so many men do, the importance of abortion in this election. It's the undertow that might sweep the Republicans away.
Yes and your point about the enthusiasm of people on the ground is very well made
I've been wondering this too, particularly given the tepid public support for the current Labour government.
The British government does not feel in control. Important policies seem to have been ceded to special-interest groups within the party, each pursuing its own agenda, without a cohesive directing intelligence.
Current spending decisions, for instance on public-sector pay rises or asylum-seeker accommodation, appears to have given substantial hostages to fortune. They are so high profile and Labour has acted so early to take ownership of them, that if things do not go well, any consequences will be hard for the government to shrug off.
In the US, Harris's bounce seems to have been achieved with very little of substance behind it. Right now, that's an advantage. Trump is far better at opposing than proposing. And he has nothing to get a grip on. But can it last until November? It's going to be a tense few months while we wait to find out.
In the longer term, whoever wins in November, much of the American media has now undeniably unmasked itself as being part of the Democrat PR machine. We may think that's understandable, given the stakes in this election.
But no matter who wins and how a potential Harris presidency plays out, that's a very high price to pay in journalistic credibility. And the media already ranks as one of the one of the institutions Americans trust least, behind Google and the US military.
What happens if Harris wins this year and turns out not to be the candidate the media promised Americans she was? What if she's as incompetent as many thought her to be before Biden stood down? Or what if she's just unlucky in the economy or the world situation she faces, but the Republicans are able to lay the blame at her feet and make her look incompetent?
Who then will warn Americans that Trump's inheritor is a dangerous and untrustworthy populist or demagogue?
I’m one of those sad people who listened to every speech at the DNC and was so impressed. At the same time I’m wary of Dems getting carried away with themselves. If you’re an ordinary factory worker or teacher or mechanic, this kind of thing can leave you cold or even alienate you. But to their credit the Dems did repeatedly warn that there was a ton of work still to do. In the UK I see no sense of hubris or arrogance. On the contrary, I see too much timidity and an underlying fear that if they move too boldly or mess up, Faragist populism will swallow them up.
they've been arrogant and over-confident for decades now, especially in their embrace of Islamic activists (which you saw first hand in 2003. that's why trump won in 2016. and that's why, if they lose it's never their fault, but the fault of cheating right wingers. (the nyt paused microseconds after trumps victory to ask what they had done wrong and went right back to doing it. for a movement that started out being self-critical (i was with it then) it's become unbearably and stupidly arrogant.
You’re projecting on the Dems what the GOP has been doing since 2016. Stolen elections and a coup attempt — brought to you care of Trump and his sycophants.
How impressively self critical
This is a quote from a popular 'liberal' quote from USA that was sent to me today on Facebook, "This president, this man, do you think he as ever cooked dinner for anyone? Baked a batch of cookies for his kids? Made deviled eggs for a picnic? Has he ever driven hours in the rain to help a friend whose car broke down? Helped a neighbor move a heavy piece of furniture? He has five kids. Did he ever change a diaper? Soothe a crying baby? Feed a dog? Plant a garden, or even water a houseplant, etc.?" Virtue signalers to a woman! But there are many good reasons to hope that he isn't re-elected.
Agree.
Mostly optimistic with some cautionary sentences thrown in.
I have a feeling that many GOP voters don't understand or see the dangers that the Democrats are talking about re. Trump's 2025-programme (Heritage Foundation playbook for 2025ff).
If you are in the US, do you other point of view is valid and that this election could run away from the Republicans very quickly??
Hi Nick - Am in NZ and the US Dems joy feels such a relief on the world stage - long may it last
.. our economy is tanking, cost of living catastrophe, we're run by triple headed Cerberus - who 'keeps the dead locked into Hades' - literally locking all but the rich into debt and poverty
.. phaps 'the Biden manoeuvre' ie replace Trump - is the only play the GOP have left ...??!
I very much fear that Kamala will come to pieces in the forthcoming debate with the Orange One. Speech-making is one thing, debating quite another, and he’ll do his absolute damnedest to rile her by interrupting. I’m not convinced she can retain her cool in this sphere. Meanwhile the Trump faithful remnant isn’t going to dissolve. It’s a matter of faith and pride for them to stick with him. ‘ Three or four wenches that were there forgave him with all their hearts. If Caesar had stabbed their mothers they would have done no less’ - Shakespeare saw it all.
I think that people who subscribe to political substacks have a tendency to over estimate the importance and reach of election campaigns on the average voter! A lot of voters will only be starting to pay attention now, and the Democrats got the one big decision right to replace Biden. I think we're feeling the wave of relief on the liberal/progressive side that there's a fighting chance, but whether many voters' minds have changed is harder to say, so I worry a lot about liberals being complacent and taking anything for granted
In the US, because of 2016, nobody is over-confident. Also, given right wing tactics, a squeaker is not the goal. The goal is the kind of electoral wipeout we saw in the UK. Not likely. But that's how hard we need to work.
Re the UK, the central issue is the country needs fundamental planning reform and enormous investment in productivity - skills and training, STEM, infrastructure - plus defence, defence and defence.
This needs to be paid for by rebalancing the tax and benefit system in a much more progressive direction: more from high incomes, property and IHT, less spending for the the well-off, especially the well-off slice of the pensionariat (1 in 4 millionaries since 2018 per the ONS) at the expense of younger workers.
It won't be popular but needs to be done, so the sooner the better. Go large and get it over with. I'm not convinced Labour will do enough. The rumoured CGT and IHT changes for the Budget are a good thing - but only if they are spent on productivity and defence. If they are frittered away on current spend in 3-4 years there will be nothing to show for it, and Labour (and the UK) will be in a very bad place. Winter fuel is a drop on the ocean.
The fundamental problem for the UK is that the population will be between 80 and 100 million in 2060. 1000 people a square mile. This is stressing the economy. 100% of population growth in the UK is due to migration and the children of migrants.
100% of extra teachers are needed to cater for the growing population of children (40% of UK births are to a foreign mother or father). 60% of the annual increases in NHS expenditure is due to population growth. 100% of the housing shortage is due to population growth.
As you say, if we are to cater for the economic stresses it will be necessary to remove the wealth of the old population and give it to the new population via inheritance taxes, CGT etc.
Why should the original population have the temerity to keep the wealth that they built up over their working lifetime (and their families history)?
I share the view the current level of immigration into the UK is long term unsustainable albeit I would always be cautious about firm forecasts that far out. However, the vast bulk of immigration is legal immigration, to do jobs the UK has not trained its workforce to do. So it's short term necessary. Indeed, in health and social care, essential. And the UK is a very short termist country. If you want to cut immigration you need to invest in training, as I said, to change the economic model to increase productivity from the current workforce otherwise you are on to a hiding to nothing.
I disagree with you that most pensioner wealth is earned. The vast bulk comes from final salary schemes unavailable to the middle age and young today. and above all house price inflation. The latter is overwhelmingly attributable to the implicit state subsidies of NIMBY planning laws artificially constricting supply and differential tax treatment relative to other investments. And the cost of course is borne by those, the young, buying into the market. What the state gave it should take back. Of course, I realise you disagree.
Only 16% of the legal migrants work in Health/Care. About half to three quarters of these are needed to deal with the needs of the migrants themselves.
The past 20 years has seen record migration and almost no change to real incomes or real GDP per capita. Every migrant pays for their portion of the economy and no more. They are not needed.
Pensioners incomes from private pensions averaged £7,600 in 2020. We are not talking about rich pensioners and poor workers, we are talking about just OK pensioners and very poor workers. The big problem is that working incomes are too low. Almost 25% of working adults are suffering material deprivation. See https://ifs.org.uk/sites/default/files/2024-07/How-have-pensioner-incomes-and-poverty-changed-in-recent-years_2_0.pdf 70 or 80 year olds suffering material deprivation tend to die.
So how can we make workers richer? Most importantly stop importing people into the country who have no asset base and who use infrastructure, education and health without their parents having paid for it. Stop importing people to keep down wages.
Stop the massive demand for rental property from a growing population that distorts the whole housing market. The rise in property prices closely correlates with demand which correlates with migration (see below). It is not NIMBYism or other attempts to preserve the countryside against urbanisation that are to blame.
See https://therenwhere.substack.com/p/uk-most-important-economic-facts which considers all these factors and more.
Yes.
In the US:
- the polls in the swing states are tight, tighter than last time
- the electoral college is worth 3-4% to Trump
- he historically out-performs his polls
- he is trying to rig the electoral boards in various of the states and looks like he may well succeed in some like Georgia and Wisconsin.
- a partisan Supreme Court has his back.
- the Russians and other bad actors will doubtless throw something in in the coming weeks
- Harris has to be proven still in the debate for Trump. People know Trump. It's unlikely there is much downside for him. He's a known quantity. There is lots for her if things go badly.
To be confident she needs to get through the debate well and be around 6% or so ahead in the national polls.... she is nowhere near that at the moment.
I admit I am a natural pessimist. But hey, I also remember 2016 when Hilary was 6% up going into the last 2 weeks...
I wouldn’t say it’s over confidence, rather a blind hope. To see the irrational, the stupid, the wilfully ignorant and assume that most others see the same is THE blind spot. To also underestimate the desire of those with another world view who wish to destroy and dismiss or to just infuriate what they fear or despise.
Never underestimate the desire for the familiar and the known it effects progressives as much as reactionaries
The modern 'liberals' would not be recognisable to liberals of 50 years ago. They have changed the meaning of a word from one that meant freedom to one that means the opposite.
The people who are calling themselves liberals are actually New Racists who are dedicated to the erasure of race. The objective is John Lennon's "imagine": childish, sugary words hiding homogeneity and authoritarianism.
As someone who loves diversity and sees nation states as the incubators of diverse economies and cultures I see the Globalist New Racists as a disaster for humanity.
Trump is problematical and certainly no Messiah but the 'liberals' offer nothing but a dismal future filled with anxious and depressed people who believe in nothing but uniformity.
Hi Nick, certainly after the spectacular performance of the Harris-Wolz duo some exhilaration can be forgiven. But the Democrats have a really really hard job to detect and then win over some of the voters in the battleground States. Trumpism is often silent - and emerges in the last hours of the GOTV campaign (our experience). So a little arrogance might energize the campaign. On the UK if anything liberals should stamp hard: the Starmer government seems to be listening to the authoritarian right on the EU, on immigration - you cannot achieve growth without devolution and more democracy immigration and access to markets: radical and sweeping change. But there seems to be a faction of the Party that wants to kowtow to the Provinces the Mail and the Culture Wars - to fight an election in 2029. So no - liberals should be stamping their feet, hitting social media and making waves.
No
I hope fear and dislike of Trump will bring out a large anti Trump vote. Reasonable people won't be careless with their votes. But this is the USA, not famous for electoral reasonableness.
I can't recall with certainty which commentator speaking on CBC Radio said it, about two weeks ago, possibly former long time correspondent Keith Boag: once the polls turn so late in the US electoral cycle, they rarely turn back -- except in 1988 -- and in this case, the momentum is with Harris-Walz.
Professor Allan Lichtman is still, as far as I know, yet to finalize his prediction utilizing his 13 keys to the White House predictive model. Last week he said keys 4 - third party candidacy, and 10 and 11 - foreign or military policy failure/success. I think with RFK Jr's strange announcement that he was withdrawing from the race in swing states, doubtless because Trump made some sort of promise to him that he couldn't get out of the Democrats settles that key. Keys 10 and 11 not looking too good for the "White House Party". If I am understanding what Lichtman said last week correctly, it's a squeaker for Harris-Walz.
All of this of course has nothing to do with Nick's question about the over-confidence of liberals. Here in Canada, where there's going to be a federal election some time in the next 13 months, it seems a certainty that we'll have a Conservative populist P.M. and the Liberal Party possibly falling to third party status.
It is not clear what overconfidence means for a voter. The value of one's marginal vote is the same in all frames of mind. But one does have to vote!
It is the campaign that should continue to work hard, in increasing voter outreach, registration, GOTV efforts, craft the right TV ads for the right media markets, and the 100 other things that go in to running a campaign.
I hope not. I still assume that Trump will win even if Harris wins the popular vote. Unless Trump implodes or explodes it's likely to be very close and I fear he will win.
Regarding your question about liberal over optimism, I think lots of people in the States are rightly confident that Harris will win the popular vote. Democratic presidential candidates have won the popular vote in 7 of the last 8 elections, and with energy on the Democratic side that confidence is warranted. Having said that:
Regarding the electoral vote, everyone knows that the battleground states will be hotly contested, and no one dares predict with confidence the outcome there. If I read things correctly, voters know that in those states their votes count disproportionally and hopefully Democratic voters there are especially motivated to turn out.
And they will need to turn out in force to overwhelm Trump's efforts to obstruct vote counting and vote certification by placing election deniers on county and state election boards, particularly in the swing state of Georgia. For their part the Democrats have built a formidable legal operation to block such mischief. But given the recent Supreme Court rulings, who knows how such cases will be decided. Normally the Supreme Court does not intervene in state election law cases (they did not do so in 2020) but now.... who knows??
Moreover, Democrats may need to pay more attention to Congressional races rather than be mesmerized by Harris's earned rock star status. Given that the Democrats will defend 23 Senate seats this year and Republicans only 11, Republican Senate control remains probable. And while Democrats ought to have a good chance to take back the House, in 2022 they lost key House seats in blue states such California and... New York(!).
While New York is a 60-40 Democratic state, the New York Democratic Party is run by insiders for the benefit of insiders and they are one byzantine mess. New York needs a Governor (not the current one) who will remake it into an organization that truly cares about winning elections. Just look at what the well run Wisconsin Democratic Party has done over the last four years in a much less favorable environment. And then dream of what the New York Democrats should be able to do... sigh..
Nick to your point see this recent post by Michael Moore. Emotions are very different today amongst liberals and their coalition and that’s very important: https://open.substack.com/pub/michaelmoore/p/seriously-folks-whens-the-last-time?r=3z24r&utm_medium=ios
Well there's a thing!
Reminds me of my mum telling me of the elation she felt watching a wwii move when the all clear siren sounded. It didn’t mean that was the last air raid but knowing one was over was imprinted as a wonderful feeling.
I don't think so but they could be. Shall we leave it at that?
But really, my instinct as admittedly a non-American myself is "Probably not, I hope". My engagement is limited to what I see online so I have no idea what it's like "on the ground" there, but based on the enthusiasm from some and exhaustion with Trump from others, it doesn't feel like another 2016 - or even another 2020, when those with Trump fatigue held their noses and voted for someone they already had major reservations about.
Let's hope I'm right - in my favour is that I called both 2016 and 2020 correctly. :)
I agree although it feels a naive to say
The thing I'm worried about isn't so much Trump winning - certainly not winning the popular vote, which seems an impossibility - but how he and his followers will react when he loses. Let's hope there's sufficient preparation for the next insurrection.
My sense is that Trump has very little downside - his voters have priced in him saying and doing dumb stuff, esp if it annoys the Libs. While Harris has reached peak expectation - it wouldn’t take many slips from her to resurrect the old doubts…
I fear that makes perfect sense!
Nick, I really appreciate your healthy scepticism and you ate right The folk tale goes that Hillary lost because she took her eyes off the ball and esp Michigan and did react to the reports that trouble is brewing all back in ‘16 I think the Dems have learned that lesson and Kamala is spending lot of time in the swing states
On the more positive side I think we Europeans don’t really get how far women have fought for their place in society and won’t accept that some tells what to do with their body which is as intimidate as it get’s (guesses a male)
Finally Kamala has a can do and let’s do message with is very American in my memory
But we will see in Nov and I will light a couple of candles in sacred places till then
Re USA: No matter who wins, it still will be the place that is burning up the planet with enormous levels of individual consumption. In this respect there is pretty much zero difference between the two outfits. As a result, they will both continue to strive for US economic and military world domination but with different alliances. Re UK: The vast majority of Brits fails to understand European languages and culture. With the dumbing-down of secondary education, above all history and languages, this has only got worse in the past decades. Both the right-wing Tories and the left-wing Bennites are anti-EU anglosphere advocates, thus both main parties are held captive by their respective fringes.
Go back to your teepee and mulch some cardboard by hand.