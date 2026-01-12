Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Kitching's avatar
Andrew Kitching
4h

Like Brexit, not talking honestly about Trump, is a subject that neither Labour nor Tory want to raise.

Thatcher's belief in democracy and the rule of law would be a bit leftist in the current iteration of the Tory Party

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Lewis's avatar
Tom Lewis
4h

I know you say this a lot, but it is really noticeable just how many anti-Trump conservatives there are in the US compared to anti-Farage ones in the UK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nick Cohen
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cohen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture