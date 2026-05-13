Andy Burnham waits and plots ( CREDIT Wiki Commons )

The Spectator asked me to write about the extraordinary level of hatred directed against Keir Starmer, which to my mind is a sign of a cowardly country. (It’s worth reading the Spectator, incidentally, to find out what the right is thinking. Given the mess on the left, the right will be back in power soon enough.)

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You will miss Sir Keir Starmer when he has gone. I hear you say that you will do no such thing. You think that Starmer has been a disaster. He was ‘Two-tier Keir,’ ‘Sir Kid Harmer,’ ‘Free-Gear Keir’ and whatever other insults conservatives generated from their rhyming dictionaries, and that you will be absolutely delighted when he resigns.

I hear what you say. But I am afraid I don’t believe you.

You will miss him, like addicts miss their fix.

The best way to understand Starmer is as a drug. Precisely because he was so mind-numbingly tedious and so terrible at politics, he was the perfect escape from our national decline – Britain’s last diversionary tactic.